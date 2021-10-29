Mario Party Superstars: The party-game of the end of the year not to be missed?

It’s no secret… Mario is no longer very young! Just recently, the mustached plumber celebrated his fortieth birthday, just that. And that’s probably why he likes to remember his past adventures. After having grouped his three-dimensional escapades with 3D All-Stars and made a Top 100 of his favorite mini-games, the hero returns with a new best-of entitled Mario Party Superstars. Is this compilation the family hit of the end of the year? This is what we will see!

SYNOPSIS

Are you ready to roll your dice again? Because Mario and his friends, yes! After showing off in The Top 100 and Super Mario Party, the Nintendo mascots are back with a new Mario Party. Finally, “new” is quick to say, since the Mario Party Superstars is ultimately a gigantic best-of menu. Yes, yes, this epic which once again allows four players to compete in joy and good humor, offers early fans the opportunity to relive the whole story of Mario Party, just that. From the first opus, released in ’98, to Mario Party 10 which saw the light of day in 2015.

Lovers of the saga will therefore be happy to find the levels that marked their childhood. Yes, this is the great specificity of this compilation. The main mode of Mario Party Superstars, still called Mario Party, invites you to revisit the old game boards. And more precisely, those of the very first trilogy. You know, the one that was released on Nintendo 64 between ’98 and 2001. So we find the unforgettable Tropical Island of Yoshi; a restful and heavenly level that offers you to frolic around colorful fruits. Watermelons of course, but also melons and juicy oranges. Look how it feels at home!

Of course, the Tropical Island of Yoshi, is not the only place that can be visited, since the peaceful Woody Wood is also making a big comeback, as well as the Space Station that we have already seen in Mario. Party 2. Here, you have to be careful, since Maskass roll like crazy and Bowser rules the law with his giant cannon. A word of advice, don’t stay in front when he shoots! The succulent and sweet Peach’s Birthday Cake is also there, as is The Land of Horror. This last level takes Mario and his friends to a sinister place inhabited by malicious ghosts. Boo!

As you can see by looking at the pictures, all of these environments, which will undoubtedly bring back wonderful memories to you, have received extra care from Nintendo. Everything is even more shimmering than in the past, the textures have been revised and corrected and everything moves wonderfully. Impossible not to smile, when we see the race of our dear Yoshi or the cheerful tone of Koopa.

GAMEPLAY

Moreover it is this very cute little turtle who will act as master of the game. Yes, before giving way to the brave Toad who always puts so much energy in his explanations, Koopa gives us a little tour of the priority and At the same time reminds us of the rules of the game. Don’t worry, if you are a regular in the series, the rules have not changed! Yes, who says “old trays”, says “old rules”, and that’s good! The weird rules of Mario Party 9 and Mario Party 10 have simply disappeared to make way for the rules of yesteryear. In other words, Mario Party mode, the main mode of the game, once again looks like a gigantic Goose Game. Here, the goal is simple. You have to cross a game board to earn coins and earn Stars. Do not neglect them, because they are the ones that allow you to win the game.

But beware ! The boards are once again cut into different boxes, some of which may make your life difficult. Yes, if the special squares allow you to win objects, such as a double dice for example, and if the blue squares give you coins, the red squares do not want you all good. They rob you! Hop, hop, goodbye small parts! For their part, the event boxes are there to add a little spice. They can make you move back several squares by sending Maskass after you for example, steal your hard-earned coins or even move the Star … Which is immediately much more restrictive. If so, feel free to revisit your strategy, otherwise you will never win the game, rest assured.





Okay, the rules are fine, but are they still effective? To put it simply, the answer is yes! Especially since this mode is once again punctuated by many successful mini-games that occur at the end of each turn and also by new options. Nintendo has finally heard our cries, and had the good idea to add some additional options that allow to energize the whole. Now therefore, if you play solo or with one or two friends, it is possible to speed up the phases of play of players controlled by the computer. To do this, go to the options before starting a game. Always to energize the whole, when you are inactive, you can have fun with Stickers. You see, it’s the little things that show up in the corner of the screen. These stickers are like reactions. Basically, they’re used to show your frustration, even astonishment, and if you’re the nice type, to congratulate your opponent. Well, I grant you, this idea is not revolutionary, but it has the good taste of never leaving the players in the passivity.

Are there only good things in this game mode? Mmmmh, unfortunately no! Mario Party mode once again leaves too much room for chance. No matter how hard you maneuver yourself to win all the mini-games, and lo and behold, Peach steals all of your coins and Random Stars are awarded to the player who has walked the most spaces or to the one who has used the most. objects.

Aaah, we also regret that there is too small a number of game boards. Here, there are only 5, whereas in Mario Party, first of the name, there are still eight. In Mario Party 2 and 3, it’s six levels for each of the episodes. In other words, Mario Party Superstars is a bit stingy for a compilation …

CONTENTS

But hey, the most important thing in the end is the quality of the mini-games offered … And on this side, Nintendo did not take too much risk since it has drawn from the past canonical episodes to offer a selection worthy of the name. And with good reason finally! There are therefore 55 mini-games from the Nintendo 64 era, 36 from the GameCube era and 9 from the Wii / Wii U era for a total of 100 iconic games. Games that are aimed at all generations of players. To the oldest people, who will be delighted to find “Funny Hippodrome”, “Tug of war”, “Snowballs” or even the timeless “Follow the Line”. But also to the youngest who will turn this time to “Pogo à Gogo”, “Cara-Passes” and the very funny “Photo-Finish”. In any case, everyone will find noon at their doorstep. The activities offer sufficiently varied approaches to satisfy all types of players. On the menu, therefore, there are battles between players, games of skill, races, speed, sport and trials of chance which, fortunately, are in the minority here.

However, some players will feel aggrieved. Indeed, those who recently bought Mario Party: The Top 100 which, we recall, came out in 2017, will undoubtedly find that this Mario Party Superstars lacks daring. And they will be right. Although the license has had the right to more than 1000 mini-games since the first game, The Top 100 and Mario Party Superstars have more than fifty mini-games in common.

Moreover, this is not the only flaw of this Mario Party Superstars. Indeed, the title lacks content! As we said earlier: it only offers five game boards compared to eight for the first game, but that’s not all. The cast is also drastically reduced compared to Super Mario Party’s

2018. Super Mario Party has 20 playable characters, while this Superstars only has 10. And, finally, there aren’t enough game modes! Apart from the Mario Party mode that we have described at length and the Free Play mode which allows you to play the mini-game you want, there is not much to eat. It’s simple, the Two-Team Match, Three-Way Challenge or Survival (a multiplayer mode that can be played exclusively online) have few ideas to share. They just make you chain mini-games. In other words, we have already seen more exciting!

If you want a game to warm up your winter! Mario Party Superstars is for you! The compilation will undoubtedly punctuate your family reunions in the most beautiful way and will bring back many memories to you. For our part, we liked to rediscover these old mini-games and go frolicking on the game boards of the episodes of Nintendo 64. On the other hand, we regret that Mario Party Superstars lacks content and that he shares too many points with The Top 100, the 2017 episode. It is for all these reasons that we give it a score of 15 out of 20!

