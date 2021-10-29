Mark Zuckerberg unveils AR / VR headset ready for mixed reality

It will not be the successor to the Oculus Quest 2, nor a “pro” version of it, but a much more ambitious device. Last night, during the Connect conference, Mark Zuckerberg surreptitiously set up Project Cambria, Facebook’s next virtual reality headset – which must therefore now be called Meta. There is a good chance that it is about the machine which had “leaked” a few days earlier on the Web.

A small video of only ten seconds, where it is difficult to distinguish the device and its controllers… It will be necessary to be satisfied with that for the moment. Project Cambria won’t launch until next year, at a much higher price point than the Quest 2, which certainly won’t make it a very mainstream product.

No matter: the few characteristics mentioned during the conference promise a lot, and are a first step towards a convincing device for uses that mix virtual reality and augmented reality.

The Oculus Quest 2, a test platform for the Cambria project

Augmented reality, Facebook Meta is already experimenting with this with their current Oculus headsets. The company has developed Passthrough API, a programming interface that allows developers to use Quest 2 sensors to create mixed reality applications. Passtrough API allows the user to see “through” the helmet while taking advantage of its cameras, while continuing to display 3D elements on its screen.

As a result, we can imagine very interesting applications, like what this demo unveiled during the keynote shows: the user sees his piano “increased” by small colored signs which indicate which keys to hit.

The problem, as we can see in the game presented below, is that the user experience is currently not great. There is noticeable latency, and the resolution of the headset’s black and white sensors is very low. Project Cambria should radically improve the situation, as it will offer color and high definition “passthrough”.





Presence Platform, a toolkit for developing augmented reality apps During the conference, Zuckerberg unveiled the Presence Platform, an evolution of the Passthrough API that should allow developers to deliver much more compelling mixed reality experiences. Presence Platform allows in particular to create a complete 3D representation of the physical environment of the user in a few seconds. Then insert virtual objects (like this little creature, for example) in a realistic way. For smoother interactions with virtual objects, Presence Platform also integrates Interaction SDK, able to analyze the position of your hands to deduce concrete actions in an application (pick up an object, point the finger, select an item, etc. .)

This is not the only specificity of this high-end helmet. The set should also be much more compact, thanks to the use of so-called “pancake” lenses. Flatter than the Fresnel lenses used in current VR headsets, it’s also a safe bet that they will provide a larger field of view (FOV) than that of the Quest 2.

This new headset will also track the user’s eye and head movements. This should make mixed reality experiences smoother and more realistic, but also offer more realism to user avatars.

After Project Cambria, Project Nazare

Project Cambria is an important part of the “hardware” counterpart of the metaverse project initiated by Mark Zuckerberg. But he is not the only one. During the conference, he also quickly mentioned an even more ambitious device, which for the moment answers to the name of “Project Nazare”: augmented reality glasses which should not see the light of day for several years. “We have a lot of technical work to do […]. We need to integrate holographic screens, projectors, batteries, radios, custom chips, cameras, speakers, sensors to map the world around you, and more into glasses that just do 5 mm thick. We therefore have a long way to go with Nazare, but we are making progress ” he said during his presentation.

As a reminder, if Meta communicates a lot about its AR and VR projects, it is far from the only technology giant to work on the subject. With Hololens, Microsoft has already marketed a functional product, albeit reserved for businesses. And we know that Apple is also working on the subject. Time and time again, Tim Cook has touted augmented reality, and there are rumors that Apple is also gearing up a high-end VR headset for next year.