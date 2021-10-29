McDonald’s wants to replace its employees at the drive with artificial intelligence

The famous fast food chain has just entered into a partnership with IBM with the aim of developing and deploying AOT technology (Automated Order Taking, or automated order taking) in its restaurants. After having widely encouraged Click & Collect, it seems that the fast-food giant definitely wants to do without human interlocutors to sell its meals.

During the summer, the largest fast-food chain in the world tested the taking of orders at the service drive terminals using a voice recognition system; this experiment had been carried out in ten of the chain’s restaurants in the Chicago area. According to Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s Corporation, the system was able to handle around 80% of orders, with an accuracy of around 85%.

McDonald’s today confirms its desire to reinvent the fast food experience by signing a strategic partnership with IBM. ” In my opinion, IBM is the perfect partner for McDonald’s, given their expertise in building AI-powered customer service and voice recognition solutions. Kempczinski said. As part of the deal, IBM will acquire McD Tech Labs, formerly known as Apprente – a start-up specializing in voice solutions, acquired by McDonald’s in 2019.

Offer an even more practical and unique experience

Over the past two years, McDonald’s has invested heavily in providing customers with an innovative fast food experience. In March 2019, the chain bought the start-up Dynamic Yield for more than $ 300 million (the group’s biggest acquisition in 20 years) – a start-up specializing in the personalization of the customer experience (recommendations , optimization, etc.). Thanks to this takeover, McDonald’s can offer a highly personalized customer experience; the menus offered at the drive-through terminals adapt to the time, weather or traffic, and additional products are suggested according to the customer’s choice.

Then, a few months later, in September, the group acquired the company Apprente, which it renamed McD Tech Labs, with the aim of developing voice control at its drive terminals and on its mobile application. The goal ? Reduce waiting time… and staff. The advantage of the technology designed by Apprente is that it does more than just translate the human voice into text (speech-to-text): she is also able to analyze sounds to directly deduce the meaning – a specificity that is particularly interesting in a context where clients generally use rather concise and familiar language, all in a noisy environment.

This is the technology that McDonald’s tested at a few of these restaurants in Chicago this summer. The development and testing of AOT technology has shown “substantial benefits” for customers and employees. And if the chain is now selling McD Tech Labs to IBM, it is precisely to accelerate the deployment of this technology in its restaurants by applying it to a greater variety of countries, languages ​​and menus. IBM’s artificial intelligence, Watson, will also help strengthen customer service offerings. ” Agreement Will Accelerate McDonald’s Efforts To Provide An Even More Convenient And Unique Experience For Customers And Teams », Can we read in the company’s press release.





A technology that needs some improvement

Financial terms of the deal, which will be final in December, were not disclosed; CNBC reports that McDonald’s shares rose 2% on Wednesday, shortly after the release of the company’s third quarter results – it looks like rising menu prices and the new loyalty program have boosted sales in the United States .

The group relies heavily on technology to boost its sales even more – as evidenced by the now widespread deployment of order-taking terminals in its restaurants. It also has a habit of buying specialized companies, like Apprente, for short periods before making them subsidiaries with partners capable of developing the technology.

It remains to be seen whether this new order-taking technology will be able to fulfill its task without causing too much discontent among the customers of the drive. In the event of an error, the latter could be much less understanding than when faced with a human being. With an announced accuracy of 85%, it appears in any case that the system can still be improved – especially since the CEO of the chain himself recognized that nearly one in five orders required human intervention. According to Kempczinski, it will take more than a year or two to implement the technology on a larger scale.

And the employees in all of this? As soon as an artificial intelligence is designed to replace a natural person, the question of human interest arises. It is clear that this type of technology leads irreparably to job losses – restaurants being able to operate with fewer staff, who will be exclusively dedicated to preparing meals. But some players in the sector also highlight the security aspect of their technology: Miso Robotics, at the origin of the Flippy Wings robots, ensures that its AI-based machines make restaurants safer. These robots – tested by the White Castle and Buffalo Wild Wings chains among others – are able to identify foods, select them, and then throw them into deep fryers or on a hob, keeping workers away from any risk of burns. .

Source: IBM