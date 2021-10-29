Meghan and Harry: a new billionaire neighbor of Sussexes takes flight

Billionaire Peter Sperling who lived near the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has decided to sell his mansion. He is not the first to decide to leave their neighborhood.

In recent months, the neighbors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to decide to desert their neighborhood. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, the millionaire enclave located in California since July 2020. They bought a car there. property of more than 1300m² for $ 14.65 million.

Friday October 19, Daily Mail announced the departure of one of the billionaire neighbors of the couple, Peter Sperling. According to the newspaper “Billionaire neighbor to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has sold his $ 19 million mansion, making him the last of the rich and famous residents of Montecito, Calif., To leave since the ex-royals arrived“.

Harry and Meghan’s neighbor allegedly sold off his mansion to sell it

Always according to the Daily Mail, the son of the founder of the University of Phoenix seemed so eager to sell his property that he would not have hesitated to sell off its price. Originally estimated at $ 26.75 million, Peter Sperling is said to have finally accepted a $ 19 million offer. The newspaper said: “Sperling was so keen to sell his Garden Lane home a few doors down from Harry and Meghan that he slashed the price by a total of $ 7.65 million“.

Last February, Peter Sperling had already sold another mansion for $ 16.3 million. It was also located in the affluent district of California. For his part, the actor Rob Lowe also sold his residence last September. She was in the same neighborhood as the Sussexes. At this rate, Archie and Lilibeth’s parents could soon find themselves without any neighbors.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge