    Mercato: Arsenal throws a cold snap for Saliba

    While The Sun announced Wednesday that William Saliba, loaned this season without an option to buy OM by Arsenal, could consider forcing a permanent departure next summer, Mikel Arteta confirmed that the French central defender would have his place in the Gunners roster next season.

    “It’s a decision we will take this summer. Obviously he is our player and naturally that will happen. We will have to sit down and decide what the next step is. I think there is room. Again, it will depend on what happens with the other players and it is not a conversation to have now, “said the Spanish technician at a press conference before adding that the London club are closely following the performance of the former ASSE player.

    “I watched the game against PSG, yes. As a club, we are still in contact. We went to see this game. Edu and Ben Knapper were there to watch him and see his progress closely. Obviously he is our player and we do it with all the players that we send on loan. Let him continue to do what he has to do, which is to play a lot of matches and do it well. “

    to summarize

    Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta assured that William Saliba, loaned this season without an option to buy from Olympique de Marseille, would return to the Gunners next season.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

