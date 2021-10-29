Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: A close outcome in the soap opera Ousmane Dembélé?

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. by La Rédaction

While Ousmane Dembélé’s contract ends in June 2022, FC Barcelona wants to quickly extend the Frenchman. However, the situation could be complicated since several clubs would eye the tricolor world champion, like Newcastle and Manchester City. But within the Catalan leadership, optimism would be appropriate.

This season, Ousmane Dembele still has not played for FC Barcelona. The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury last June during theEuro With l’French team. After several months of galleys, the attacker could possibly make his return with the Barça saturday against Alavés. Meanwhile behind the scenes, the contractual situation ofOusmane Dembele gives the Catalan leaders a hard time. The winger is in fact in his last year of contract with the club culé and still has not decided to renew his lease. A situation that would arouse the interest of some clubs Premier League…





Manchester City and Newcastle think of Dembélé

Faced with the opportunity to be able to welcome Ousmane Dembélé free of charge in the summer of 2022, Manchester city and Newcastle have recently expressed an interest in the French, as revealed Foot Mercato . Faced with the financial power of these two English clubs, Joan laporta could thus end up with your back to the wall for the extension of Dembele. The Magpies , just like Citizens , would have the means to offer a real jackpot to the French world champion. The president of the Barça should then accelerate the discussions behind the scenes, since the Catalan press recently announced that Joan laporta wanted to close the file Ousmane Dembele before the end of November.

Barça remain confident