Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé has set a huge condition for Leonardo for his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. by AD

As Kylian Mbappé made it clear, he wants at all costs to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. So much so that this condition could be decisive for his extension to PSG.





While he wants to sign at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé refuses to extend with the PSG. At the end of the contract on June 30, the Parisian number 7 could therefore leave freely and for free if Leonardo does not find a solution very quickly. This Thursday, Kylian Mbappé made a huge outing on his future, but with the Blues . And as he made it clear, he regrets not having disputed the Tokyo Games and absolutely wants to be part of Paris in 2024. “I want to experience the Paris Games. It’s a strong, inner feeling, as if I were destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France (the Summer Games). It is a childhood dream that emerges. Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo games, I wanted to participate, it was an objective but they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet … When you see what the French teams have succeeded … We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought credit to France. I hope to experience that and do the same in 2024, with a team that would bring together the best players of the moment. These Games will be in France, they are those of the centenary in Paris. It’s not the biggest competition in football, but you have to play the Games in your career. It is something unheard of when you are in love with sports ” , has explained Kylian Mbappé during an interview with The team . And to believe the Italian press, the Paris games could allow the PSG to extend his number 7.

Mbappé would like to impose a special OJ clause on PSG