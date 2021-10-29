Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Solskjaer responds to Pogba’s rant about his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. by AD

At the end of the contract on June 30, Paul Pogba would be cold with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer according to the British press. Revolted by this information, which she considers to be false, La Pioche went there with her rant a few days ago. Present at a press conference this Friday, the Manchester United coach explained the anger of his number 6.





As his contract expires on June 30, Paul pogba could leave Manchester United freely and free of charge in the summer of 2022. Information that would not have escaped the notice of PSG, and other European stables. In order not to arrange the affairs of the Red devils , Paul Pogba would be cold with his trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which would complicate negotiations for an extension. Feedback by this information, The deck did not fail to let it be known on social networks. “The tabloid press wants to once again create controversy with 100% fake news. Big lies to make the headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see. The only reason I bring up this bullshit is out of respect for my coach, my club and my fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better off you are, they have no shame and will say no. ‘anything without any basis’, posted Paul pogba in story on Instagram recently.

“Paul Pogba came to see me, angry”