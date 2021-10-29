Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The break seems already recorded with Kylian Mbappé …

Football – Mercato – PSG
At the end of his contract with PSG, which he already wanted to leave last summer, Kylian Mbappé seems to be moving away from the Parc des Princes day by day. And his latest statements about his absence from the Olympics last summer say a lot about his state of mind towards his leadership …
Kylian Mbappé and the PSG, It’s almost the end ? The French striker, who had been retained against his will in the last transfer window summer while the real Madrid had made several offers about him to enroll him, still seems as determined to slam the door of the Parc des Princes as he recently suggested in the columns of L’Equipe, while his contract with the PSG runs until next June: “ What can make me stay at PSG? We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” This summer, my ambition was clear, I wanted to leave and put the club in the best conditions to ensure my replacement », Indicated Mbappé. And over the weeks, his situation clearly does not seem to be getting better with the highest authorities of the PSG…
Mbappé tackled PSG
In an open letter to L’Equipe published in recent hours, Kylian Mbappé showed his desire to play in the 2024 Olympics which will take place in Paris, but the French international also addressed a barely masked tackle towards the management of PSG concerning the last edition of the Games: “ The Games are “THE” benchmark for sport, the absolute Grail that all sportsmen and women in the world want to compete in and experience at least once in their life. This is the time when you can give people the most pleasure, convey emotions and experience them in return. That’s when I said to myself, I want to be there too. I want to experience the Paris Games. It’s a strong, inner feeling, as if I were destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France (the Summer Games). It is a childhood dream that emerges. Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo games, I wanted to participate, it was an objective but they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet … When you see what the French teams have succeeded … We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought credit to France. I hope to experience this and do the same in 2024, with a team that would bring together the best players of the moment », Assures Mbappé. Clearly, the former player ofAS Monaco still seems very annoyed that he was not released by the management of the PSG to go to Tokyo last summer, especially as the French Olympic team had very disappointing results. A speech that seems, once again, to mark its break with the PSG and confirm his free start at the end of the season for the real Madrid.