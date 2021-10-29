Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The break seems already recorded with Kylian Mbappé …

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by GdSS

At the end of his contract with PSG, which he already wanted to leave last summer, Kylian Mbappé seems to be moving away from the Parc des Princes day by day. And his latest statements about his absence from the Olympics last summer say a lot about his state of mind towards his leadership …

Kylian Mbappé and the PSG, It’s almost the end ? The French striker, who had been retained against his will in the last transfer window summer while the real Madrid had made several offers about him to enroll him, still seems as determined to slam the door of the Parc des Princes as he recently suggested in the columns of L’Equipe, while his contract with the PSG runs until next June: “ What can make me stay at PSG? We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” This summer, my ambition was clear, I wanted to leave and put the club in the best conditions to ensure my replacement », Indicated Mbappé. And over the weeks, his situation clearly does not seem to be getting better with the highest authorities of the PSG…





Mbappé tackled PSG