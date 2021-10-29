Mercato OM: Arteta and Arsenal do not forget Saliba! – Mercato

It is one of the summer recruits of Pablo Longoria who impresses the most. Only 20 years old, William saliba continues the good performances with the Marseille club and inevitably, this interests Arsenal, the club owner of the player.

At a press conference this Friday, the Gunners coach briefly touched on the situation of the international Under-21s: “Did I watch Saliba against PSG? As a club we are still in contact, explains the Spaniard. We went to see him and we are keeping an eye on his progress. Is there a place for Saliba? I think there is a place. It will depend on what happens with other players and it’s not a conversation to have now. “

Loaned to Olympique de Marseille this season without purchase option, William Saliba has repeatedly said he feels like a fish in water in the Olympian team.





Estimated to date at 18 million euros by the specialized site Transfermarkt, it will undoubtedly be difficult to tear it from the clutches of the English board, unless Pablo Longoria finds the right formula, as often … Still, the player is totally focused on his Olympian season, as you can find it on video.