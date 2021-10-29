Mercato: Sampaoli has made a world star for 2022

Zapping Goal! Football club

The Chilean edition of the Spanish sports daily AS released a little bomb yesterday Thursday: Jorge Sampaoli would not have given up the idea of ​​attracting Artur Vidal to OM. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder was on the Marseille shelves this summer but his arrival could not be finalized due to the club’s financial difficulties. Vidal, who wanted to leave Inter Milan, ultimately stayed with the Nerazzurri.

But AS assures him, Sampaoli will return to the charge next summer. He hopes that one thing will have changed by then: the state of OM’s coffers. In the event of participation in the next Champions League, Marseille finances could make it possible to invest in the transfer market, in addition to lifting all the options to purchase the loans obtained this summer (Guendouzi, Lopes, etc.). Sampaoli is convinced that OM and Vidal can match. Even at € 6 million annual salary.

