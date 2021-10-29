More

    Mercato: Sampaoli has made a world star for 2022

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club

    The Chilean edition of the Spanish sports daily AS released a little bomb yesterday Thursday: Jorge Sampaoli would not have given up the idea of ​​attracting Artur Vidal to OM. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder was on the Marseille shelves this summer but his arrival could not be finalized due to the club’s financial difficulties. Vidal, who wanted to leave Inter Milan, ultimately stayed with the Nerazzurri.

    But AS assures him, Sampaoli will return to the charge next summer. He hopes that one thing will have changed by then: the state of OM’s coffers. In the event of participation in the next Champions League, Marseille finances could make it possible to invest in the transfer market, in addition to lifting all the options to purchase the loans obtained this summer (Guendouzi, Lopes, etc.). Sampaoli is convinced that OM and Vidal can match. Even at € 6 million annual salary.

    Sampaoli wants to get Vidal back to OM in the summer of 2022

    OM coach Jorge Sampaoli, who knew Arturo Vidal in the selection of Chile, still wants to recruit the attacking midfielder from Inter Milan next summer. And this despite an exorbitant salary (6 M €) and an advanced age (34 years).

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleWhen the banks take it big with death: UFC Que Choisir denounces the scandal over inheritance fees
    Next articleSamsung posts record quarter, boosted by strong demand for chips and smartphones

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC