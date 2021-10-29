“Messi has just arrived, he needs time”

Lionel Messi has scored three goals for PSG. Three achievements in the Champions League. But in four Ligue 1 matches, La Pulga has not yet shaken the nets. Its influence on the game of the Rouge & Bleu is difficult to see. Its positioning on the right side of the Parisian attack may explain this according to several observers. Bruno Genesio – Stade Rennais coach – wanted to defend the former Barcelona.





” Messi is one of the greatest players in football history. It is perhaps the biggest. The question is not legitimate. It’s still a team problem. He just arrived, he might need some time. He was hurt. These are things that explain that his level is not yet what we expected, defends Genesio at a press conference. But every time he has the ball, everyone vibrates and trembles, depending on whether we are supporters or opponents.. Here he took a free kick on the bar, it was played from three centimeters. Anytime he has the ball, you know there’s a danger. Every time he gets close to the box, you know he’s capable of putting a shot right in the top corner. This remains a player feared by everyone.”