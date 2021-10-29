Meta: why and how Facebook wants to reinvent itself

August 2015. Google, the company, announces its name change to Alphabet. Six years later, with the exception of financial analysts, almost no one uses the name Alphabet to talk about Google’s business. Will it be the same for Facebook which, on the occasion of its annual Connect conference, became Meta? Of course, Facebook (the social network) will always be called Facebook, and there is a good chance that – as we always spoke of Gafam and not of Aafam – we continue to speak of Gafam and not of Gamam. However, it will therefore now be necessary to separate Meta – the group – from the brands and services it operates: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus, etc.

Facebook therefore becomes Meta, the big deal. What’s interesting about this story, obviously, is trying to understand why now, why this name, and why it is so buzzing. Because yes, last night, Thursday October 28, 2021, during the “reveal” of this new “branding”, the whole webosphere was agitated, putting #Meta in trend on all platforms. It must be said that the media feast. Titling “Facebook changes name” is a sure way to titillate its audience, even though the ad is a bit disappointing when we understand that it is about a change of name of structure and not of service.

A name change under pressure

A media coup which is obviously not due to chance. Indeed, Facebook did everything to transform its name change into “historic moment in the history of tech” in the eyes of some, nothing less. Where Google’s name change had remained relatively low-key, Facebook insisted that the Meta announcement be an event, to let the whole world know, but also to put the company on a new course. “We Introduce Meta: A Social Technology Company”, here’s the title of the blog post explaining the change. As if Facebook had suddenly reinvented itself in a new version adorned with better intentions.

This owes nothing to chance. Facebook came at a time in its history when it was in dire need of change: first, to create a diversion from the near-permanent accusations it faces; second, to try to safeguard its notoriety as well as possible; and third, to no longer be reduced to a social media company and stick to its overflowing ambitions in the metaverse. Because Facebook assumes its status as the world’s number one social platform, but will no longer be satisfied with it. The company now hopes to be able to launch – and be the engine of – the Internet of tomorrow, one that will more than ever mix real and virtual, even if the metaverse “thing” is still unclear for many people, including those who try to explain it to us.





In short, you will understand, Facebook thinks bigger and wants everyone to know it. Mark Zuckerberg having only one fad: to reinvent the Internet with the metaverse. As if he no longer had time to deal with Facebook’s media and legal issues. It does not matter whether we reveal its moderation biases or its algorithm problems, whether we accuse it of prioritizing its profits over the safety or well-being of its precious members, whether we instill the idea that it Lies to its partners and clients about fluctuations in its audience or that it goes so far as to lead its own supervisory committee. From now on it will be the business of Facebook, and not necessarily of Meta. You get the idea.

If, at Google – which is an even more sprawling tech octopus than Facebook can be – there was also behind the name change a desire to simplify the holding company, in the purely structural and financial sense, it therefore seems be less the case here. The name change is more related to business strategy from a marketing perspective than the need to change entity because Facebook has diversified so much that it has a myriad of activities.

Nonetheless, Meta says that if the structure of the company does not change, the way financial reports are presented will change. “Based on our fourth quarter 2021 results, we plan to present two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs. We also intend to trade FB stock for MVRS on the stock market on December 1.”, specifies the company which will therefore change its identity to the Nasdaq.

As for Mark Zuckerberg, he introduces Meta in these terms: “To reflect who we are and the future we hope to build, I’m proud to tell you that our company is now called Meta. Our mission remains the same – it’s always about bringing people together. Our applications and their brands don’t change either (…) But all of our products, including our apps, now share a new vision: to help bring the Metaverse to life. We now have a name that reflects the scope of our business. From now on, we will be ‘metaverse first’, not ‘Facebook first’ “.

A metaverse in which Facebook promises to invest heavily in the years to come. For example, the company is already planning 10,000 hires to build it, but also to invest in the metaverse ecosystem to guide other companies which, like it, will rush into this Internet of tomorrow. With the now urgent need to better frame what the metaverse is in order to better be able to explain and materialize it, which – no doubt – will also be of great interest to regulators around the world who will be keen to monitor the way Meta will steer his boat.