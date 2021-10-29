Microids finally releases the first video of the video game

Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids, who was interviewed a few weeks ago, once again expresses his enthusiasm for the arrival of such a title in the Microids catalog:
We are happy to be able to show the first images of the Grendizer game. Endroad is a talented studio and we have complete confidence in them to perfectly transcribe the universe created by Go Nagai into a video game. We will soon reveal the first gameplay images.
On the Endroad studio side, we learned from Colomban Cicéron, Game Director and co-founder of the company that the team “working fervently on the development of Grendizer and want to create a game of great quality for the fans but also for those who have not yet had the chance to know Actarus and his friends”. If we remember the words uttered by Stéphane Longeard in our exclusive interview, the game will allow you to play 4 different transformation modes, probably at least with Grendizer when he is on foot, at the controls of the flying ship, as we can see it in the screenshots that follow.