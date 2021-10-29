Microids finally releases the first video of the video game

Eight months after its surprise announcement, the video game Goldorak finally unveils its first attire through a first teaser in 4K and two screenshots to lay the foundations for what will be an action game in open areas. If the teaser is only there to raise the hype, it does however reveal several things. First of all, we learn that it is the young Endroad studio which is in charge of the project, he who released Fallback in 2019, a rogue-like in 2.5D. We also learn that the developers will be supported by other external people, namely Laurent Cluzel, artistic director and creative director, but also Philippe Dessoly, famous illustrator of Mr Nutz who works closely with Microids on many projects (Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All, Joe & Mac Remake) and who will therefore lend a hand to the video game Goldorak on the artistic direction side.

<meta itemprop="name" content="Vidéo Goldorak : Microids lâche enfin la première vidéo et les premiers screenshots du jeu vidéo"/><br /> <meta itemprop="description" content="Huit mois après son annonce-surprise, le jeu vidéo Goldorak dévoile enfin ses premiers atours à travers un premier teaser en 4K et deux screenshots pour poser les bases de ce qui sera un jeu d'action dans des zones ouvertes."/><br /> <meta itemprop="width" content="750"/><br /> <meta itemprop="height" content="421"/><br /> <meta itemprop="thumbnailURL" content="https://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/g/o/goldorak/vv/goldorak-617af8b464032.jpg"/><br /> <meta itemprop="associatedArticle" content="https://www.jeuxactu.com/goldorak-microids-lache-enfin-la-premiere-video-du-jeu-video-126374.htm"/><br /> <meta itemprop="embedUrl" content="https://www.jeuxactu.com/videos/player-33718.htm"/><br /> <meta itemprop="image" content="https://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/g/o/goldorak/vv/goldorak-617af8b464032.jpg"/><br /> <meta itemprop="headline" content="Huit mois après son annonce-surprise, le jeu vidéo Goldorak dévoile enfin ses premiers atours à travers un premier teaser en 4K et deux screenshots pour poser les bases de ce qui sera un jeu d'action dans des zones ouvertes."/><meta itemprop="duration" content="P0H01M47S"/>





Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids, who was interviewed a few weeks ago, once again expresses his enthusiasm for the arrival of such a title in the Microids catalog:

We are happy to be able to show the first images of the Grendizer game. Endroad is a talented studio and we have complete confidence in them to perfectly transcribe the universe created by Go Nagai into a video game. We will soon reveal the first gameplay images.

On the Endroad studio side, we learned from Colomban Cicéron, Game Director and co-founder of the company that the team “working fervently on the development of Grendizer and want to create a game of great quality for the fans but also for those who have not yet had the chance to know Actarus and his friends”. If we remember the words uttered by Stéphane Longeard in our exclusive interview, the game will allow you to play 4 different transformation modes, probably at least with Grendizer when he is on foot, at the controls of the flying ship, as we can see it in the screenshots that follow.