Microids shows the adaptation of one of the most cult anime!

Announced on PC last February, we finally discover images of Goldorak, the adaptation published by Microids. The opportunity also to discover on which consoles it will be released, and when …

Grendizer, alias UFO Robo Grendizer, is a cult manga and anime franchise that it was surprising not to see a publisher take charge of a modern video game adaptation. This anomaly is now corrected! While French authors publish the most recent Goldorak comics, it is therefore a French publisher who will take care of the video game: Microids. Developed by Endroad (which developed the hit indie game Fallback), little is known about the game yet. It will be a action game that puts you in the shoes of Actarus and his “awesome robot … new times“Grendizer. You will find all that makes the salt of the universe of Grendizer, with the iconic places but also the weapons like the Fulguropoing or the Asterohache, which will allow you to defeat the vile Great Warfare Strategy and its Golgoths. Philippe “Golgoth71“Dessoly, official designer of Grendizer for five years, participates in the development of the game with Endroad.

It has been now several months that we work fervently on the development of Grendizer. We want to create a high quality game for the fans but also for those who have not yet had the chance to know Actarus and his friends. It’s a abundant universe that deserves special attention. At Endroad, we are all passionate about this franchise and we are committed to bringing players around the world the game they have dreamed of for decades. It is a real chance to be able to bring the famous robot to life and we are using our experience to offer an exceptional adventure.



Colomban Cicéron, Game Director and co-founder of Endroad

Grendizer is slated for release in 2023, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch. Microids announces gameplay footage that will be available soon.

