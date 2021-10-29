Microsoft overtakes Apple with $ 2.5 trillion capitalization

This crossover has been going on for ten years. Microsoft has returned to Apple after the announcement of financial results for the last quarter. Apple is hit by the component crisis, while Microsoft’s cloud vision is growing rapidly.

This week, one of the most surprising news was the growth of Tesla’s capitalization, after the announcement of excellent results in the midst of the economic crisis as well as a record contract with the lessor Hertz. Tesla thus exceeded, for the first time, the market capitalization of 1 trillion dollars, or 1 000 000 000 000 dollars. But other American groups have also announced impressive results, starting with Apple and Microsoft.

Apple suffered from the components crisis

As you know, the year has been busy for Apple, which has marketed many products: iPad Pro M1, iMac M1, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6 as well as the iPhone 13.

4th quarter 2020 4th quarter 2021 Evolution Turnover 64,698 83.36 0.2884 Results 12,673 20.551 0.6216 iPhone 26,444 38.868 0.4588 iPad 6.797 8.252 0.2141 Mac 9.032 9.178 0.0162 Services 14.549 18.277 0.2562 Others products 7.876 8.785 0.1154

Despite component shortages, Apple posted a 29% increase in revenue from the same period last year, to $ 83.3 billion. As you can see in the table above, in the numbers are expressed in billions of dollars, the progression of the results is also important. The whole is particularly driven by iPhone sales which represent 47% of turnover. Apple also continues to invest heavily in its category Services (Apple Care, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV +, etc.), with revenues of $ 18.2 billion in the quarter, up 25.6% from last year.





Despite these impressive financial results, Apple disappointed investors. Indeed, analysts had expected higher iPhone sales, however Apple encountered supply chain issues that resulted in local shortages. These problems represented a shortfall of $ 6 billion.

Apple nevertheless signs an excellent record for its fiscal year 2021, with $ 365 billion in revenue, +33%, with a profit of 94.7 billion (+ 65%).

Microsoft in great shape

Microsoft, for its part, also announced its financial results: in the last quarter, its revenues amounted to 45.3 billion dollars, or 22% increase compared to last year. Profits are $ 20.2 billion (+ 27%).

Unlike Apple, revenue is not mostly associated with the sale of physical products, but with Microsoft Cloud ($ 20.7 billion in revenue). Personal Computing reached $ 13.3 billion, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. Advertising in the news, Windows (with the arrival of Windows 11) and the Xbox Series X / S contributed to the division’s success.

Apple and Microsoft crossover

After the announcement of these financial results, Apple sold 3.2% at the opening of the stock market, its market valuation is therefore $ 2,432 billion. At the same time, Microsoft gleaned 0.7%, for a capitalization of 2460 billion dollars. Microsoft is therefore back in front of Apple.

For a decade, the two American groups have been playing a crossover. In 2010 for the first time, Apple had passed Microsoft with the iPhone. The last crossover in this direction dates back to July 2, 2020, Microsoft had then overtaken Apple.

Since the beginning of 2021, the title of Microsoft has increased by 45% while that of Apple has not progressed than 15% over the same period.