Microsoft steals the world’s largest market cap from Apple

BRIEF // After the publication of its good quarterly results, the title of Microsoft rose on the stock market, while that of Apple fell. As a result, the Redmond company has become the world’s largest market capitalization.

This was bound to happen: after financial results weighed down by the shortage of components in the third quarter, Apple sold its title to the world’s largest market capitalization to Microsoft, which showed excellent financial health over the period. According to Companiesmarketcap, the market capitalization of Microsoft, whose stock climbed more than 1% on Friday, October 29, reached $ 2.460 billion, while that of Apple, whose stock fell more than 3% on the same day, is down to $ 2,432 billion.





Microsoft and Apple remain the only two companies to have passed the $ 2 trillion capitalization mark. The podium is completed by Saudi Aramco, an oil company owned by Saudi Arabia. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is approaching the threshold with a title that continues to progress. Amazon recently saw its title drop after publishing results also weighed down by the effects of the pandemic.

Recently, the $ 1 trillion cap club, which also features Facebook (or now officially Meta), welcomed Tesla.