Mikel Arteta sends a message to William Saliba

William Saliba did not take long to find his rhythm at OM. Quickly became essential in the eyes of Jorge Sampaoli to a position of right axial central defender (12 matches in all competitions all as holder), the 20-year-old player aligns high-level performances as against PSG where all observers have agreed to to name him man of the match, and even against Nice this week, where after a somewhat difficult start to the match, he has continued to gain momentum. Despite recent rumors of an interest from Newcastle, he feels good in Marseille and hopes to end the season there since he is only on loan from Arsenal, let us remember.

The Gunners are keeping a very close eye on the performance of the former Stéphanois. In England, Saliba never had his chance but the situation could change in the future as Arteta and his team are watching him with interest. “We are in constant contact with Saliba. Edu and Ben Knapper (the loan officer) were at the game against Paris to observe him and keep in touch. There is room for him with us. Everything will depend on the future of other players but now is not the time ”, summarized Mikel Arteta at a press conference this Friday.





Arteta: “There is room for him with us”

“He continues to do what he has to do, which is to play a lot of games and be good”, continues the Spanish coach. It also opens the door for the defender to return for next season. “It’s a decision we will take this summer. Obviously he’s our player and naturally that should happen when we sit down around a table and decide what’s best for the next step. “ In other words, Saliba holds his chance to definitively integrate the Arsenal workforce for the next financial year on the condition of remaining good with OM until June.

Because the Gunners remain for the moment in a situation of failure with him. Recruited € 30 million in the summer of 2019 following a very promising first professional season at Saint-Etienne, his training club, where he was left on loan for a year, the defender did not play a single minute of play with the first team upon arrival in London. Sent in reserve, he was then loaned to Nice last January, before going to Marseille this summer. “William’s decision, at this point in his career, to play for minutes and see the progress he is making, we think was the right solution”, maintains an Arteta who begins to rub his hands.