Monterrey wins Concacaf Champions League

The Mexicans of CF Monterrey won on the night of Thursday to Friday the Champions League of Concacaf, against Club América (1-0).

The Concacaf Champions League remains in Monterrey. But not with André-Pierre Gignac’s Tigres … On the night of Thursday to Friday, it was the other big formation of the Mexican city, CF Monterrey, which indeed won the most prestigious club competition. North and Central America.

In a 100% Mexican final at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, the Rayados beat Club América de Guillermo Ochoa (1-0) on the smallest score.





Club America had never lost a final

An early goal (9th) from striker Rogelio Funes Mori, taking advantage of a big defensive error, was enough to secure the victory. This is the fifth time that CF Monterrey has been crowned in the queen competition of the confederation after 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2019.

For Club America, the most successful team in the competition (7 coronations), this setback is only the first in the eight finals contested.

Thanks to this success, CF Monterrey will therefore represent Concacaf at the next Club World Cup, scheduled for early 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.