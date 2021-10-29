Morale boosted for Air France-KLM after a “beautiful summer season”

Not yet out of the woods, but morale boosted after a “good summer season”, Air France-KLM is counting on the “strong demand” for travel to reopened countries to increase its capacity and continue to redress its accounts.

The Franco-Dutch airline group ended the July-September period with a net loss of 192 million euros, which marks a significant improvement compared to the 1.5 billion euros lost in each of the two previous quarters.

Above all, it kept its promise of a positive gross operating profit and returned to operating profit of 132 million euros.

This is largely due to the “strong performance” of the group’s low-cost airline, Transavia, which took advantage of its customers’ appetite for sunny destinations on the Old Continent (Spain, Portugal, Greece) last summer, as many countries with access facilitated by the European health certificate.

After a start to the year hampered by travel restrictions, the white and green aircraft company saw its passenger numbers explode 111% year on year in the third quarter, “with activity levels back to around 85%” of the pre-crisis.

Freight also performed very well, with turnover up 23.4% to 835 million euros, representing nearly 20% of total activity.

The whole group, which suffers from the closure of many countries served before the crisis by the major long-haul networks of Air France and KLM, has however regained on average only 66% of its capacity in the third quarter of 2019. .

The company transported 16.94 million people over the period, almost doubling over one year, but still far from the 29.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, the last summer before the pandemic.

The effect of this crisis is also evident on turnover, which reached 4.56 billion euros from July to September, an increase of 89% over one year, but which only brought it back to 58% of the 2019 level.





Investors, however, reacted with enthusiasm to this publication, the Air France-KLM title jumping 5.8% shortly after opening Friday in a market down 0.32%.

The general manager of the group, Benjamin Smith, was delighted with a “beautiful summer season”.

– Beginning of loan repayment –

The return to operational profit “encourages us to continue our efforts”, he added, quoted in a press release, while Air France-KLM is committed to an all-out savings plan which translates into thousands voluntary departures.

However, he warned that “the Covid-19 crisis is not yet behind us. Important continents like Asia remain largely closed and business travel is slowly resuming”.

The reopening to foreigners on November 8 of the borders of the United States, the destination to which Air France-KLM achieved 40% of its long-haul turnover before the crisis, is a factor of optimism, especially since ” we are seeing strong demand “from customers, said CFO Steven Zaat.

The group aims for a capacity in available seats in a range of 70 to 75% for the current quarter and a “slightly positive” gross operating surplus over the whole year.

Another symbol of the beginning of recovery after the crisis which caused it to lose more than 10 billion euros, the company will repay 500 million loan guaranteed by the French State (PGE), out of 4 billion in total, ” in the coming weeks, “Zaat said.

All these loans were to be repaid by 2023. The group has obtained banks to repay some 800 million in 2023, then 1.3 billion in 2024 and as much in 2025, revealed the chief financial officer.

Despite this breath of fresh air, the group, already recapitalized in April with the help of the French State which doubled its stake to 28.6%, will need a further strengthening of its financial structure, given its massive debt. of 8.1 billion euros at the end of September.

In May, shareholders gave the green light to new issues of shares for an amount of up to 300% of the current capital.

“We are waiting for the right moment” to launch this operation, affirmed Mr. Zaat, stressing that the group “has no problem of liquidity”.