More beautiful life: a rape scene of great violence is controversial, the CSA intervenes

April 28, 2021, More beautiful life has proven to be an ever more committed series. After having covered subjects such as school bullying, homophobia or even transidentity, the fiction of France 3 staged the rape of Commissioner Patrick Nebout, played by Jerome Bertin, by another man. The sequence did not necessarily go unnoticed and was partly praised by viewers, happy to be reminded that men could also be victims of sexual assault. But another part rather rebelled.

And for good reason, the scene was very violent and broadcast moreover at prime time. Black dots that shocked a lot. Thereby, the CSA (Superior Council of Audiovisual) was called to react. In an official statement, a call to order was issued to France 3. “In view of the violence of these scenes and the images suggested of a rape, the CSA considered that the episode should have been accompanied by category III signage (‘not adviced for kids under 12 years old’). Consequently, France Télévisions was asked to take this into account in the event of a rebroadcast of this program. and assured the complainants of its constant concern to ensure respect for the protection of young audiences in the audiovisual media“, we read.





Previously, Jérôme Bertin had to express himself on this very difficult plot to play. The actor was proud to participate in a movement to raise awareness. “It is really a very strong social issue, which will certainly allow us to free the voices of men who are raped in France.. Because it’s a bit of a taboo subject, we don’t talk about it very much. There will be a discussion in the families, at the table. More beautiful life will not resolve the issue of sexual violence, but it can make it exist in the media“, he confided to Parisian.