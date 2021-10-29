More beautiful life: Adriana Karembeu probed by her husband on her love scenes with Simon Ehrlacher

Since Wednesday, October 27, 2021, fans of More beautiful life find each evening a new character played by Adriana Karembeu. The latter had the opportunity to join the cast with an almost tailor-made role because she plays her own person. In the famous soap opera of France 3, she notably rubs shoulders with Dr Vidal (interpreted by Simon ehrlacher) with whom she plays romantic scenes. Indeed, a first kiss was even exchanged between the two actors, which apparently greatly appreciated Simon Ehrlacher. For Leisure TV, he admitted spending moments “very pleasant“alongside Adriana Karembeu and esteemed himself”fortunate” to see her “kissed“.





When it comes to talking about her professional rapprochement with the handsome brunette, Adriana Karembeu, on the other hand, is much more reserved. Especially when she debriefs her days with her husband Aram Ohanian, with whom she has a 3-year-old daughter called Nina. “He asked me what ‘the youngster’ was like, I told him he was ordinary!“said the 50-year-old model for Leisure TV. The pretty blonde knows, however, that she does not really have to worry about upsetting her man when he is filming, who trusts her completely. “My husband is not jealous. He could have been, especially since he is from Marseille, but it is not at all“, she said.

What is more, Adriana Karembeu can only be delighted to find herself in a benevolent environment. “I was delighted because it’s really a big family, very welcoming, reassuring, adorable“, she declared in September in the columns of Parisian.