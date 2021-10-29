“My stint in Remember the lyrics brought me clients”

Baptiste in turn begins the 2021 Masters of Do not forget the lyrics on France 2. The Maestro admits to us being very grateful for the exposure brought to him by the Nagui program.

Two other Maestros take to the track for the 2021 Masters of Do not forget the lyrics. Baptist (n ° 25) confronts Violaine (n ° 9) Friday, October 29, 2021, a first for the candidate living in Biarritz. Like Lea (n ° 32), who played against Herve (n ° 6) this Thursday, Baptiste is one of the new faces appearing in the ranking of the biggest winners of the game of Nagui. Whoever has learned more than 400 songs by heart in the space of 3 years hopes to hit hard for his return to the show that has shaken up his daily life. Earnings, notoriety, apprehension … So many subjects that Baptiste evokes with TV-Leisure.

Télé-Loisirs.fr: What did you do after the end of your course on France 2?

Baptiste: There were two comebacks. First the one after the days of filming. At that time, my participation was still secret. I was excited, but couldn’t say anything. Then came the broadcast. And there, all my relatives discovered my experience. It was great, a period of hyperstimulation, because my phone was ringing 24 hours a day. It looked like it was my birthday for a month! It took me a long time to realize it. When I received the money, I saw the purpose of my work. Thanks to my earnings, I moved in with my boyfriend in May. We had a great vacation afterwards.

Has the program changed your daily life?

Concretely, people stop me all the time in the street, whereas I passed on the set in April. In a bakery near my home, a lady recognized me just by voice, which is pretty crazy! My time on the show also brought me clients, whether for massages or SAFE® FLOOR courses (method for the spine, editor’s note) that I provide online. It is a significant spotlight in my activities. Afterwards, I knew how to make the difference, I received a lot of requests, messages inflamed of love or people who thank me for having done them so much good by singing in the game. haven’t changed my habits, and kept my distance from it all.





How do you feel on the eve of your first Masters?

After the release of my course in April, I was a bit caught in a whirlwind, so I didn’t resume my revisions. Mentally, it was too emotional. I took them back in June and was super efficient. As the summer progressed, I put a little pressure on myself by learning songs. I was a little panicked …

Do we prepare differently because it’s a competition?

Clearly! I tell myself that, since I’m in the Masters, I have to be strong. I started to listen to songs that I did not know and then I realized that I was not. So there was a moment this summer when I doubted a lot. I tried to learn a lot for three months, while seeing some again, because if you don’t review them for six months, you can’t hope to finish. The same songs.

What could you possibly be lacking?

All it takes is a stammer, a Disliked that I would not know… I leave it to fate without having any particular fears. I believe that I have already won everything thanks to my classic course. Yes, the Masters impress me, but at the same time, I worked to go as far as possible.

