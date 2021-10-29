Nabilla and her son Milann: cute in the skin of a mythical couple for Halloween

Nabilla Benattia-Vergara took her son Milann, 2 years old, at a Halloween party organized by the nursery. Disguised as Cleopatra, the young mother took a break with her little boy, dressed up as Julius Caesar, such a legendary couple! Outfits that were unanimous among fans of the influencer. On Instagram, where she posted several pictures of herself with her son, she was treated to a shower of compliments! Via her Snapchat account, the young mother explained: “We went to the Halloween party, that’s too good. Thomas couldn’t come. I took my son, he’s in full swing!”, said the pretty brunette, apparently very happy to see her son having so much fun with his comrades.





Nabilla took her makeup to the next level and wore a wig and a shimmering gold dress. If Thomas Vergara could not be present, it is because the latter is ill, victim of food poisoning which forced him to be put on a drip and to rest. Back home, Nabilla gave details about this little party.

“Milann had been waiting for Halloween for a very long time, he had been talking about it for three weeks every night and it turned out that his nursery had a huge party! I couldn’t film everything because he was running everywhere: I had to take off my heels and run after him. There were shows, stands where we had to do activities to win candy, popcorn, barbapapa … It was super well done, we loved it “, Nabilla said.