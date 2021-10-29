Nagui confides in the most difficult moment of his career

More than three decades after his television debut, in 1987 on the TMC channel, Nagui continues to appear in the Top 5 of the favorite animators of the French. And for good reason: between The soundtrack on France Inter, Taratata and Don’t forget the lyrics on France 2 – and formerly Everyone wants to take their place, now presented by Laurence Boccolini – the 59-year-old Franco-Egyptian is in charge of several successful shows on public service channels. If the failure of his new program The Artist was a real “slap” for Nagui, nothing to do with the period of famine he experienced between 2000 and 2001. Fired from the talk show Nulle Part Ailleurs, broadcast on Canal + , after only one season, the star will experience an unprecedented crossing of the desert. The most difficult moment of his career, as he confided in an interview with Le Parisien in 2019 – and recounted in the book Nagui, un enfant de la TV, published Wednesday, October 28, 2021 by Editions Mareuil, by René Chiche.





“I don’t work for a year and a half, but I still have people working at Air Production. Until the day my accountant told me I had to file for bankruptcy. In 2006, RTL fired me, ”Nagui recalled to the readers of the Ile-de-France newspaper. And to add, with difficulty: “Without having suicidal thoughts, I tell myself that the easiest thing would be that I have a fatal car accident.” Mélanie Page’s husband recounted in particular a complicated episode experienced (…)

