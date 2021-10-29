Nantes: the investigation suspecting Waldemar Kita of tax fraud entrusted to a judge

The investigation into suspicions of tax evasion targeting the president of FC Nantes Waldemar Kita was entrusted at the end of September to an investigating judge, AFP learned on Friday from judicial sources familiar with the matter.
Solicited, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) confirmed to us the opening on September 27 of a judicial investigation in this case relating to suspicions of tax fraud, aggravated tax fraud and money laundering, which could soon augur a possible bet. under review.
Waldemar Kita, very criticized by many supporters of the club, “ also received, between 2010 and 2019, at least 70 million euros in Luxembourg, on which he paid no income tax in France, since he is tax resident in Belgium “, also assured these media.
Criminal seizures were reportedly made, including a Parisian apartment owned by Waldemar Kita and, temporarily, a yacht belonging to him. The Franco-Polish businessman, who built his fortune on optics and then hyaluronic acid, acquired FC Nantes in 2007. The club also saw his name appear in the context of “Football Leaks” , via an article in the Belgian newspaper Echo end of 2016.
The economic daily indicated that a large part of the club’s shares (more than 99%) was held by a company based in Belgium, a maneuver which would aim to avoid taxes on capital gains realized on the sale of the shares.
Another survey focuses on the regularity of certain FC Nantes transfers, another resounding subject of dispute with supporters and several former coaches.