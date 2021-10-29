Naples has fun and slaps Bologna

At the end of the tenth day of Serie A, Napoli hosted Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Held in check by AS Roma (0-0) last weekend, Luciano Spalletti’s men wanted to revive this evening in front of their audience. Beaten by AC Milan (2-4) last Saturday, the visitors could enter the first part of the table in case of victory tonight. For this 8:45 p.m. poster, Spalletti lined up a 4-3-3 with the trio Lozano, Osimhen, Insigne in attack. Sinisa Mihajlovic relied on his side on a 3-4-2-1 with the only Barrow in the lead.





The meeting started on an excellent basis for Napoli who opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour of play by Fabien Ruiz with a superb curled shot (1-0, 18th). Just before the break, the referee of the match, well helped by the VAR, awarded a penalty for the premises following a hand from Medel in his area (38th). Lorenzo Insigne did not tremble and transformed the sentence (2-0, 40th). On the hour mark, Spalletti’s men were awarded another penalty after a foul on Osimhen in the box. Insigne took his responsibilities and offered himself a double (3-0, 63rd). With this ninth victory of the season, Naples came back to AC Milan and took the lead in Serie A.

