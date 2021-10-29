More

    Naples has fun and slaps Bologna

    Sports


    At the end of the tenth day of Serie A, Napoli hosted Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Held in check by AS Roma (0-0) last weekend, Luciano Spalletti’s men wanted to revive this evening in front of their audience. Beaten by AC Milan (2-4) last Saturday, the visitors could enter the first part of the table in case of victory tonight. For this 8:45 p.m. poster, Spalletti lined up a 4-3-3 with the trio Lozano, Osimhen, Insigne in attack. Sinisa Mihajlovic relied on his side on a 3-4-2-1 with the only Barrow in the lead.


    What follows after this advertisement

    The meeting started on an excellent basis for Napoli who opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour of play by Fabien Ruiz with a superb curled shot (1-0, 18th). Just before the break, the referee of the match, well helped by the VAR, awarded a penalty for the premises following a hand from Medel in his area (38th). Lorenzo Insigne did not tremble and transformed the sentence (2-0, 40th). On the hour mark, Spalletti’s men were awarded another penalty after a foul on Osimhen in the box. Insigne took his responsibilities and offered himself a double (3-0, 63rd). With this ninth victory of the season, Naples came back to AC Milan and took the lead in Serie A.

    Find the Serie A standings here.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAmazon signs deal with British secret service
    Next articleCall of Duty Vanguard: meticulous and orchestral, the music will be signed by the composer of God of War and is detailed in the making-of

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC