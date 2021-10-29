More

    nearly 200 hp more for the muscular version of the American sports car!

    The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 based on the eighth generation of the famous American sports car has a complete body kit which further increases its aggressiveness compared to the “standard” model. A winged front blade, side sills, air intake inserts and a fixed rear spoiler give this Corvette Z06 a race car look. Obviously, all these elements are in carbon fiber covered with a glossy varnish. This material is found as an ornament in the interior of the American sports car, at the level of the central console, the steering wheel, up to the level of the storm doors. Finally, we will notice the superb 20-inch 5-spoke rims, also in carbon fiber.

    Technical basis of racing car

    The “standard” Chevrolet Corvette C8 is not stingy in sensations with its naturally aspirated V8 of 482 hp and 613 Nm of torque placed in the rear central position. For example, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds. To do even better, Chevrolet has relied on its expertise in competition by equipping the Corvette Z06 with the chassis and mechanics of the C8.R, a true racing car. The car has been widened by 9.4 cm at the rear and features an atmospheric 5.5 eight-cylinder engine developing no less than 680 hp! This represents almost 200 hp more than the “standard” version of the Corvette C8. This power is expressed at 8,400 rpm while the breaker is reached at 8,600 rpm. The torque only increases by 10 Nm, reaching a maximum of 623 Nm.

    The V8 transmits power to the rear wheels alone via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for reported 0-60 mph (0-96 km / h) acceleration in just 2.6 seconds. The Magnetic Ride controlled suspension is retained to guarantee the sports car exemplary road handling. The price of this version, which is unlikely to reach us, is not yet known.

    to summarize

    Sharing its chassis and engine with the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R used in competition by the American manufacturer, the new Corvette Z06 is an efficiency monster developing no less than 680 hp (+198 hp compared to the standard C8) at the wheels back. The American sports car is also widened by almost 10 cm at the rear and sports a full carbon fiber body kit to reinforce its aggressiveness.

