NEOVACS: NEOVACS CANCELS ALL OF THE SHARE Warrants ISSUED WITH THE OCEANE TO LIMIT THE RISK OF DILUTION ON ITS CAPITAL

Paris, October 29, 2021 – 8 a.m. CET – Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) announces that it has acquired all of the outstanding stock warrants (BSA) associated with the financing program by issuing OCEANE-BSA with a view to their cancellation in order in particular to avoid a further dilution of its shareholders.

Néovacs repurchased all of the BSA issued for the benefit of European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (“EHGOSF”), i.e. 6,381,227,381 BSA in total.[1], for a total amount of € 5.3 million. Crowe HAF acted as an independent expert to assess the fairness of this acquisition price.

The exercise of all of these warrants could have resulted in the creation of 6,381,227,381 new shares. The participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the capital prior to this exercise would then have been reduced to 0.60%[2].

In addition, EHGOSF has undertaken to retrocede to Néovacs all of the warrants issued in the event of new OCEANE-BSA drawdowns for a fixed price of € 1 per tranche. These BSAs will then also be canceled.

No further warrants may be exercised or acquired by EHGOSF under its OCEANE-BSA financing contract and thus dilute the shareholders of Néovacs.

In addition, Néovacs and EHGOSF have agreed to extend the option to call for tranche drawdowns (Investor Call) of OCEANE-BSA at the initiative of the subscriber from 15 to 30. To date, EHGOSF can therefore still call for the drawdown of 21 tranches of OCEANE-BSA at its sole initiative.

Néovacs is a French biotechnology company, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, specializing in therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology called Kinoïde®, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs developed IFNα Kinoid for the treatment of lupus in a phase IIb clinical study. The main study has been completed, the full results have been presented to the 13th 2019 international lupus congress. The Company has also completed promising preclinical work with another therapeutic vaccine, IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid, for the treatment of allergies. The ambition of this “Kinoid® approach” is to enable patients to better endure a lifelong treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and very flexible in its administration. For more information : www.neovacs.fr

[1] Including 1,916,111,104 BSAs issued under the issue contract of May 17, 2020 and 4,465,116,277 BSAs issued under the issue contract of September 5, 2021

[2] Based on a share capital of 9,589,099,274 shares as of October 22, 2021

