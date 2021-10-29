new limited series Dolcevita Spiaggina

If the new electric 500 now sells much more than the thermal 500 (it represents 70% of sales in France), Fiat is not abandoning the petrol model. This is the subject of a new special series, the Dolcevita Spiaggina.

This is based on the discoverable version. Its particularity is a unique hood with a blue and white sailor pattern. The body is painted in pure “Bossanova” white. The mirror caps adopt a chrome look. Chrome also dresses the hood. On board, there is a deep blue fabric upholstery with the brand’s monogram. We find blue for the door panels. The gear lever has an ivory leather trim.





This variant is placed at the very top of the range. The equipment is therefore complete with the Uconnect 7-inch touchscreen system as standard, with Apple Car Play and Andoid Auto. There is automatic air conditioning, fog lights, reversing radars and even the rain sensor.

Under the hood, no surprise, we find the only thermal offer, the 70 hp 1.0 engine with micro-hybridization. The price is € 22,990, which is an additional cost of € 900 compared to the Dolcevita Plus, but with a 42% gift on the equipment won. Only 200 copies are planned.