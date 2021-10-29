New Mercedes-AMG SL – Get to the Porsche 911!

The Mercedes SL is dead, long live the SL! The famous convertible combining sportiness and luxury of the Etoile brand, which recently left the scene after 10 years of loyal service, is back in a whole new form. The new generation of the famous 2 + 2 convertible from Stuttgart is reborn as a perfect synthesis of the past and the future.

On the one hand, it remains true to the tradition of the model that made its debut on the market in 1957 – it was the spider version of the famous 300 SL Gullwing – but on the other hand, it changes completely.

Yes, because the new Mercedes SL, whose acronym in German means “Sport Leicht” for “Sport Light”, returns to the canvas roof after 20 years of retractable hardtop, but it is based on an all new platform designed directly by the AMG department. In fact, only the versions manufactured in Affalterbach will appear on the market. Exactly like the Mercedes-AMG GT and GT Coupé 4, to be precise, with which it has nothing in common.

Sport type

Without losing that aura of elegance that has always distinguished the model, the new Mercedes SL does not compromise on performance. AMG engineers have created a platform that is lighter, weighing 270 kg, and 18% more rigid than its predecessor thanks to the widespread use of aluminum composite.

In addition, starting with a blank sheet, the designers also managed to lower the center of gravity to improve handling. And the canvas roof, 27 kg lighter and less bulky, contributed to this. The roof also folds completely into the rear compartment in just 15 seconds and can be maneuvered up to 60 km / h.

In addition, the new SL is equipped with the AMG Active Ride Control system, which introduces an electronically controlled suspension system with active anti-roll and steered rear wheels that turn in the opposite direction up to 100 km / h for greater agility. and which, above 100 km / h, steer in the same direction as the front wheels to ensure greater stability in fast turns. High performance carboceramic brakes are also available as an option.

Active aerodynamics

As for the exterior, the car incorporates a number of styling cues common to other AMG models, such as the trapezoidal grille with vertical slats and horizontally tapered headlights. But if we compare to previous generations of SL, it loses in elegance what it gains in aggressiveness. The hood seems more rounded, the rear overhang shorter.

If we look at the car from the side, we especially notice the large wheel arches, which house alloy rims with a maximum diameter of 21 inches. The long hood is still there, while the plunging stern is reminiscent of that of a certain Porsche 911.

The car, which has an excellent Cx of 0.31, introduces for the first time movable aerodynamic appendages which improve downforce as a function of speed. One of the options is a carbon profile placed in the underbody, upstream of the engine, which lowers by 4 centimeters when the car is traveling at more than 80 km / h, generating a venturi effect which “sucks” the car towards the road, thus increasing the lift on the front axle.

To the delight of the eyes, given that this lower spoiler is hidden, the Mercedes-AMG SL is also fitted with a removable rear spoiler which, when attached at the bottom, is flush with the tailgate but which rises when the speed increases to increase the load on the rear axle. Finally, the grille remains closed to improve air penetration and only opens when the radiators need an extra dose of fresh air to cool the engine.

Two V8s to start

Faithful to these three magic letters which sign the model and which can also be found inside the hood, alongside the signature of the technician who personally supervised the assembly of the engine (it is the principle “one man, one engine “), the Mercedes-AMG SL is offered at launch in two versions, both equipped with the twin-turbo 4-liter V8.





Both are fitted with all-wheel drive and AMG’s 9G Speedshift MCT gearbox (a 9-speed automatic with an oil-immersed clutch instead of the torque converter). They develop 585 and 476 hp respectively and a torque of 800 and 700 Nm. In terms of performance, the 63 version cuts down from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds and reaches 315 km / h, while the second requires 3 , 9 seconds in acceleration and its top speed is 295 km / h.

SL 63 4Matic + SL 55 4Matic + Motor 4.0 V8 biturbo 4.0 V8 biturbo Traction 4 wheels driving 4 wheels driving Transmission 9G Speedshift MCT AMG gearbox 9G Speedshift MCT AMG gearbox Max power 585 hp 476 hp Max torque 800 Nm 700 Nm 0-100 km / h 3 “6 3 “9 Max speed 315 km / h 295 km / h

The plug-in hybrid coming soon

As expected, the Mercedes-AMG SL will also be offered in a plug-in hybrid version produced in collaboration with AMG’s E Performance division, which is responsible for the electrified part of sports cars.

No official figure has yet been released for this version, but we can imagine that the engine will be closely derived from that of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance presented at the last Munich Motor Show, with its 843 hp and 1470 Nm of torque. in cumulative.

Six driving programs

Finally we end with the interior that we had already discovered last July with the first pictures published by Mercedes. There is a typical Mercedes environment, where, however, instead of the side-by-side screens enclosed in the same frame, a large vertical touchscreen appears in the center of the dashboard, in addition to the digital display of the instrumentation behind. the wheel.

Equipped with the latest generation of software, including the advanced MBUX voice assistance system, it also allows the driver to select one of six driving programs: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual and Race. They affect a large number of parameters which influence the dynamics of the car: from the responsiveness to gas pressure, from the gearshift logic to the hardness of the steering, including the adjustment and calibration of the engine. ESP.