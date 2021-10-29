New record for real estate sales

According to the latest notaries’ report published Thursday, October 28, from the end of August 2020 to the end of August 2021, there were more than 1.2 million real estate transactions in the old, up 23% compared to the last year.





(Illustration) (AFP / MYCHELE DANIAU)

If the Century 21 real estate agency network is worried about a drop in sales since this summer because of the rise in prices, notaries have never counted so many transactions. From the end of August 2020 to the end of August 2021, there were over 1,208 transactions in the old one, according to the latest notaries’ report published Thursday, October 28.

A figure up 23% compared to the previous year and a new record, the previous one dating from May 2021 with 1.123 million sales.





“The very strong fluidity of the market since the end of the first period of confinement and the effective implementation of economic and social shock absorbers allowed the French to speed up or make their real estate project a reality “ , comment the notaries, confirming “movements from large metropolitan centers to smaller municipalities”.

As a result, house prices outside the Paris region increased by 7% over one year, or more than in the first quarter (+ 6.4% over one year), while in Île-de-France the increase prices is lower, at + 3.1% over one year, after + 4.8% over one year in the first quarter.

This increase in sales could only be temporary. “It will nevertheless be necessary to be attentive in the months to come, in order to detect if these high volumes did not result from an anticipation or even an acceleration of certain projects , warn the notaries. Wouldn’t these volumes be indicative of transactions that will not take place tomorrow? The current ratio resulting from the division of the annual number of transactions in the old compared to the overall housing stock stands at 3.3%, while it was slightly below 3% at the end of 2019. ”