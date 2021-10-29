News | Russia: prison closes for having mimed a blowjob near a cathedral

A Russian court on Friday sentenced an influencer and his girlfriend to 10 months in prison for posting a photo of them simulating fellatio near a cathedral in Moscow’s iconic Red Square.

The Russian authorities have been increasing the number of sentences sentenced to prison terms for minor offenses in recent months, raising the concern of human rights defenders.

Rouslani Mourodjonzoda, a Tajik national, and his girlfriend Anastassia Tchistova were found guilty of “offended the feelings of believers“and sentenced to 10 months in prison, announced a Moscow court. The young people, whose age was not immediately known, have”committed public acts manifestly disrespectful of society in order to hurt the religious feelings of believers“, he explained in a statement.





The two defendants were arrested at the end of September after the publication by Rouslani Mourodjonzoda, whose pseudonym is Rouslan Bobiev, of the suggestive photo.

In this image, he is standing, while his partner, who is wearing a jacket with the word “police” written on it, is squatting in front of him.

Rouslani Mourodjonzoda was previously known for his hoaxes which he shared on his Instagram page which had more than 100,000 subscribers before its recent closure, according to the Russian press.

If the release of the photo provoked indignant reactions, the Moscow court decision also drew criticism, some considering that the prison sentence was disproportionate.

It is “madness, sheer madness! They did nothing“, indignant on Twitter Leonid Volkov, an ally in exile of Alexeï Navalny, the main opponent of the Kremlin himself imprisoned.

This condemnation comes against a backdrop of strong repression of critical voices and a growing influence of conservative circles in Russia. President Vladimir Putin presents himself as the defender of traditional values ​​and regularly appears alongside officials of the Orthodox Church.