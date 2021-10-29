Neymar warns that PSG players must “understand better” to win

Brazilian star Neymar said he was aware of his Paris SG side’s potential but warned players need to “better understand” to get titles, in an interview broadcast Thursday, October 28 on YouTube.

“No matter what names the team have, we are aware of our potential, of the team we have today. But if we don’t play together, if we don’t work together, if we don’t efforts for each other, things [gagner des titres et marquer l’histoire, ndlr] will not happen. As a team, we need to understand each other better for this to happen “, The 29-year-old attacking midfielder told YouTube channel “Fui Clear ???” in an interview in Paris on September 27.

The 29-year-old striker also recalled that the season was just beginning and that there was still time for PSG players to get to know each other better. The club from the French capital is at the top of its championship and its group in the Champions League, but offers a mixed game, and the very prestigious trio formed by Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who arrived in August at the club, do not has yet to produce the sparks it promised. Defender Sergio Ramos, another renowned rookie, has still not played.

“When all these big names in football who have made history come together, it sure makes us one of the main teams to beat, it’s obvious, but I think the other teams have also done very well reinforced. In football, you have to play “, “Ney” said.





This interview was recorded before recent statements where the N.10 of the Brazil team argued that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be his last. “For this World Cup, we are preparing ourselves more psychologically, mentally. We think we have everything to surprise”, he said in the interview on YouTube, about what would be his third appearance at the queen of international competitions.

“Ney” played in the 2014 World Cup where the Seleçao was humiliated 7-1 at home by Germany in the semi-final (he did not play this match because he was injured), then the 2018 World Cup in Russia , with elimination in the quarterfinals by Belgium (2-1).