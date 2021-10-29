More

    Neymar’s clear warning on the Mercato XXL des Parisiens

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

    While he is going through a delicate start to the season, Neymar has confided in length in an interview with the Youtube show Fui Clear. The opportunity to return to the support of PSG supporters, but also to respond to criticism of his lifestyle.

    But Neymar, in comments relayed by CulturePSG, also mentioned the Mercato XXL of PSG. Of course, seeing all these stars arrive is a source of satisfaction for the Brazilian. “Yes, I think that PSG has strengthened very well during this transfer window, players with a lot of quality, and it is a great pleasure to have them in our team. And when you see what these players, who are big names, and have made history, have done, it is obvious that people think that PSG is one of the favorites to win everything ”.

    Neymar insists on collective alchemy

    However, the Brazilian refuses to get carried away, and does not hesitate to issue a clear warning on the importance of team cohesion so that PSG translates this XXL workforce into success. “I think other teams have also strengthened themselves very well. In the end, football happens on the pitch, no matter what names you line up, but yes we know our potential; but we have to play together, train together, work together, make the effort for each other. We have to get closer, “shut up” more (as a team) for all the good things to happen. We are at the start of the season, a lot will happen. We know each other better day by day, that’s important. But honestly, I think there is everything for us to have a great season and achieve our goals ”.


    to summarize

    Even if Neymar can only be delighted to have seen his PSG strengthen in a spectacular way, the Brazilian remains cautious about the chemistry to be found. Indeed, the Brazilian striker highlighted the importance of real collective work.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleGDP grows by 2.2% in the third quarter, inflation explodes
    Next articleThe Pixel 6 magic eraser is available on older Pixels and some Android smartphones

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC