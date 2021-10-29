Nikon launches the Z9, a no-compromise mirrorless camera

As in poker, Nikon has decided to make a “carpet” with its new Z9, its new hybrid camera with full-frame sensor. A bit like Sony, which has put its best components and most of its know-how in the Alpha 1, Nikon has put the best in its Z9. Going even further with the 8K, the monobloc format with integrated vertical grip and other refinements. An “ultimate” body on paper that Nikon really needs in today’s environment. Because if it is still the other king of stadiums with Canon because of the SLR heritage (habits, installed optical systems, etc.) Nikon is now number 3 in photography behind Sony and Canon.

The Z9 therefore had to mark the occasion, a case of “rupture” as claimed by the Japanese manufacturer, describing its case as their ” most powerful camera ever created by Nikon “. And reading the technical sheet of this monster is a first piece of evidence.

Sports case, but high definition images

The first break is philosophical: while the photos and the design of this Z9 show that it is a “sport” case comparable to a D6 or, in the competition, to an EOS R3 or an EOS DX Mark III from Canon, the sensor is quite different. While the cameras dedicated to sports and nature photographers turn around 20-24 Mpix – a definition which is largely sufficient for press use in particular – in order to maintain a high shooting rate, the Z9 plays a completely different score. Its sensor indeed displays a definition of 45.7 Mpix, which corresponds more to “landscape” or “studio” boxes. And a comfortable sensitivity range from 64 to 25,600 ISO expandable to 32-102,400 ISO. Better still, Nikon spokespersons have assured us that an enormous effort of chroma has been made to guarantee ” excellent color stability up to ISO 12,800 “.

The body of the case is nevertheless a “sport” case equivalent to that of a D6: designed around a magnesium alloy, the Z9 is 100g lighter and 20% more compact than its ancestor, but remains a beautiful cut baby. to cash out. Nikon’s “cameraness” plays all its strengths here, with backlighting of the buttons, a new mechanical stabilization system that locks the sensor in a protective posture when the housing is off and a mechanical curtain system that protects the sensor. Yes, you read that right: a protective curtain and not a shutter. Because for the first time in its history, Nikon does away with the mechanical shutter in a sports body. And this, thanks to its great sensor.

Ultra fast sensor and burst accordingly

Although offering the same image definition of 45 Mpix as the Z7 and Z7II, the Z9 benefits from a brand new sensor technology called “stacked” (stacked sensor). This technology consists of grafting RAM type memory directly to the back of the electronic circuit where the photodiodes “empty” their information. This RAM makes it possible to speed up the reading speed of the sensor in a staggering way, which is why Nikon, like Sony and its A9 / A9II, relies on an electronic shutter. And here, only an electronic shutter – a world first among the “big” manufacturers, even if the French Pixii is in fact the first with its telemetry box -, eliminating in the process one of the last mechanical parts and therefore a potential source of failure. .

Nikon assures that the high speed of reading information from the sensor as well as the new processor (read further) guarantee an almost perfect correction of the vertical distortions caused by the technology of reading of the sensor (of type rolling-shutter). There is no mystery here, only professional tests on very rapid subjects will verify this promise.

The reading speed is logically accompanied by very high bursts: the camera shoots up to 20 fps in RAW (and up to 1000 consecutive images!), Up to 30 fps in JPEG (unlimited burst) and up to 120 fps in an 11 Mpix mode in Jpeg only. A sufficient definition for a “press” use at a rate which makes it possible to be 100% sure of having a good image (100m race, etc.).

In addition to the greater versatility provided by such an image definition – nature photographers will love it – these 45.7 Mpixes are also perfectly sufficient to offer this Z9 a new technology for Nikon: 8K video.

Finally (real) 8K in hybrids!

If the Canon EOS 5R was the first to bring 8K video definition, the camera was mocked by its inability to keep up. Suffering from overheating, the Canon body does not last more than 5-10 minutes before having to take breaks, sometimes very long, between each sequence.





Nikon promises it, ” none of this with the Z9 “. Not content to offer both classic 8K and 8K DCI (cinema definition, a little wider) without any cropping, the box guarantees 125 minutes continuously. A maximum duration determined by Japanese engineers to avoid any risk of overheating. But Nikon assures it, “ if the temperature conditions are not extreme, you can leave immediately after the end of the recording “. A recording which may in the process be up to 8K60p following a future firmware which will bring a new proprietary RAW video file format, the nRAW (on one of the two memory cards in XQD or CF Express B format that can receive the box).

Added to this is 4K UHD from 8K sampling without cropping (the files promise to be beautiful!) Up to 120p, or even a 4K pixel-to-pixel mode with x2.3 cropping, ideal for produce high quality footage while enjoying the extra zoom – again, “nature” image fans will be in heaven. We give you the full video data sheet (yes, the ProRes 422 10 bit is in the game), etc., but if the encoding quality and the sensitivity of the sensor are there, Nikon is really going to have a card to play field video with your Z9.

Electronic viewfinder: the choice of brightness

One element that can make you tick when reading the technical sheet is the definition of the screen integrated into the electronic viewfinder: “only” 3.7 Mpix when some viewfinders like that of Sony’s Alpha A1 include x3 more. On the one hand, we must not forget the excellent work of rendering “natural” that Nikon had already achieved with the Z6 and Z7.

But we must above all read the promise of Nikon: this would be the brightest sensor in the world, with a real absence of blackout (no blackout). The 3000 cd / m² displayed by the panel would allow this box to provide photographers with a dynamic range unprecedented in the world of electronic viewfinders. As for the absence of switching to black, it would be a perfect mode, without frame insertion as with the Sony A9. A feat made possible not only by the panel, but also by the new Expeed 7 processor.

A chip that Nikon claims to be x10 better than the previous Expeed 6 (no one really has the tools to measure this performance progression anyway). A pixel-swallowing war machine that is therefore capable of shooting 20 RAW images per second while serving the screen or viewfinder without losing a single image. Thanks to a dual-channel management of the information flow: two perfectly distinct and asynchronous units are integrated into the processor. The first allows it to serve the sensor / viewfinder according to a target frequency suitable for “video” use (display what the sensor sees). The second unit serves the memory intended for storage and applies any compressions.

AF completely reinvented thanks to AI

The powerful Expeed 7 processor which controls this unit obviously controls the autofocus algorithms which drive the sensor. While the algorithms of its professional cameras like the D5 or D6 were already excellent in the field of focus tracking, Nikon claims to have made a lot of progress. All while making a complete clean sweep of the past.

” No resumption of existing algorithms, everything has been redone from zero taking advantage of deep learning (deep learning) ”, We are assured on the side of the company. By grinding millions of images, Nikon engineers have developed new routines able to keep up with the hellish speeds (up to 120 fps!) That the new electronics allow. Thus offering a follow-up on 9 types of subjects, ranging from a differentiation between the eyes or the torso, a maintenance of the AF on the eyes even when the subject is upside down (pole vault) or a tracking effective on dogs or racing cars. The 493 collimators covering 90% of the surface of the sensor promise great things in sport mode!

File compression is also undergoing an in-depth review thanks to AI training, with the arrival of new compressed RAW files with unprecedented performance. The High Efficiency would thus compress twice as well as the classic NEF without any real loss and the High Efficiency + about three times better, with imperceptible losses. ” We leave the RAW uncompressed only to reassure the most conservative users. », Explains Nikon. In short: trust them and prefer compressed RAW.

To this deluge of improvements is added a greater sensitivity of AF in low light (down to -6.5 EV, or even -8 EV in “starlight view” mode), a screen as responsive as that of a smartphone that promises to “ make the case a real image editing tool », Two new mobile applications (NX Mobile Air, pro version of Snapbridge and NX Tethering for connected shooting), a screen and viewfinder display mode suitable for astrophotography, an optional electronic stabilization added mechanical and optical stabilization (with a cropping x1.25), etc. What to promise a crazy bill?

Nay: launched at € 5,999 including VAT (most consumers will be pros who will be reimbursed for VAT), the Nikon Z9 is displayed at the same price as the Canon EOS R3, while its technical sheet is, objectively, much superior on all the plans. It is also and above all less expensive than a D6 when it is released.

If the price is high for ordinary people, Nikon has managed to develop a body that respects sacred budget constraints for agencies and pros. And we’re talking about (almost) all the pros here, because by combining super burst, super definition, super resistance and super 8K video mode, the Z9 is, on paper, an ultimate body. Test-proof?