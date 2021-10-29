Nolwenn Leroy will surprise you in the France 2 series!

Before the release of a new album, singer Nolwenn Leroy will amaze you by playing alongside Corinne Masiero in the episode of Captain Marleau that France 2 is offering this Friday, October 29 at 9:05 p.m.
Decidedly, nothing can resist Nolwenn Leroy, who recently mentioned how much he misses Christophe. So, on November 12, the release of his next very pop album, entitled The mare, and to which a certain Benjamin Biolay collaborated, the artist will show us another facet of his talent. And not where we expected: in a new episode of the series of France 2 Captain Marleauaired this Friday, October 29 at 9:05 p.m.! For her first foray into fiction, Marin’s mother, 4, was not completely cut off from the musical world, however, since she gave the answer to Bénabar, who joked about his wife, and that Charlélie Couture also plays a secondary role in this episode.
Nolwenn Leroy wanted to play in Captain Marleau For years
Surprising at first glance, this adventure is not that much if we remember that Nolwenn Leroy, who embraces Bénabar in fiction, had expressed, in 2019, his desire to participate at the microphone of RTL: “Captain Marleau, I think it’s great ! Everyone is fighting to make appearances there. I find that the actress [Corinne Masiero, ndlr] is extraordinary. […] I would love to play in it “, she had declared.
Nolwenn Leroy, soon in the footsteps of Sofia Essaïdi?
Josée Dayan, who responded to the possibility of leaving the controls of her series, the director of Captain Marleau, was sensitive to what was indeed a call of the foot. In the episode Clear obscure, which you will discover on France 2, she entrusted the singer with the role of a veterinarian, companion of a teacher that Marleau does not take long to monitor closely, after the discovery of the corpse of one of her students. Will this trial gallop have given Nolwenn Leroy the desire to take the experience further and follow in the footsteps of other former students of the star Academy on the road to comedy, like Sofia Essaïdi, who will play in the series The Fighters? The future will tell!