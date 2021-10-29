North Korea has the most elite units in the world, here’s how they’re used

North Korea frequently likes to taunt its rivals by threatening them with nuclear war. Despite its dire economic and social situation, Pyongyang certainly has the military capabilities to start a war that could kill hundreds of thousands, if not millions. Nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, thousands of artillery pieces and millions of fanatic soldiers form the core of the North Korean threat.

But Kim Jong-un has another trump card up his sleeve: powerful special operations forces. Not much is known about these units, but the recent revelations of a high-ranking North Korean spy, who defected, provide some insight into how Pyongyang’s commandos train and fight.

North Korean commandos

The Korean People’s Army (PCA) is one of the largest in the world, with an active-service force of around 1.3 million people. Pyongyang also has over 200,000 elite soldiers organized in standard formations, such as brigades, regiments, battalions, and even smaller and more specialized units. A standard special operations unit has between 3,000 and 5,000 commandos and reports to different branches of the North Korean army and the Pyongyang intelligence service: the General Reconnaissance Bureau.

North Korean special operations troops can be divided by specialty. Reconnaissance units are specialized in gathering intelligence and transmitting it to headquarters. Airborne units can infiltrate by air and seize targets such as airfields or bridges. Sea units can infiltrate from submarines or ships and conduct coastal raids. Commando units can conduct direct action operations, such as raids.

North Korean troops may appear to be very well equipped on parades in Pyongyang, but these weapons and equipment are not necessarily given to the rest of the regular army. Due to their special mission, North Korean special operations units receive the best equipment and training.

In a recent report, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) stated that “North Korean special forces are highly trained and well equipped compared to the rest of the troops and, if they managed to infiltrate South Korea, would be capable of carrying out disruptive attacks inside the country “.

The equipment of North Korean elite soldiers is rudimentary compared to special operations units in other states. However, even with technological or logistical shortcomings compared to American and South Korean special operations units, Kim Jong-un’s commandos are determined and dangerous enemies.

Cross the border

According to the US military, the Korean People’s Army doctrine and tactics for land operations have largely remained the same since the Korean War of the 1950s. Special operations forces play a role. important role in the APC combat doctrine, which aims to simultaneously attack an enemy target from many angles.

North Korean special operations doctrine emphasizes speed and surprise. Pyongyang’s special operations forces have two strategic missions: to infiltrate South Korea and conduct unconventional warfare and sabotage operations on the American and South Korean rear lines, and to defend North Korea against units of enemy special operations.

Should a major war break out, North Korea’s game would be to quickly pass through the demilitarized zone and flood South Korea with troops, thus attempting to repeat the early stages of the Korean War, when Communist forces nearly pushed on. South Korean troops in the sea.





In such a scenario, heavy infantry or North Korean mechanized units would attack the front lines of South Korean and American forces. Pyongyang’s special operations forces, organized in commandos or light infantry units, would wage unconventional warfare in the rear or on the flanks, attacking supply lines, command centers, and attempting to capture control of other strategic installations.

By nature, North Korean commandos are aggressive and prefer to go on the offensive, which is in line with special operations doctrine around the world.

“They would be a fierce enemy if war broke out,” a former Green Beret who served in South Korea told Insider. The Kim regime has developed a cult of personality around its leaders, with public pledges of loyalty from the troops and military elites.

“We have the technological advantage and our planes and missiles can bombard them to the point of sending them back to the Stone Age, but they will fight for their deified leader,” argued the former Green Beret. “From birth they have been raised in this sectarian environment where the supreme leader is their ‘god’. They are fanatical and harsh. Korean winters are no joke, and these guys were trained to survive and operate in such environments. They would fight to the last man, “he concluded.

Pyongyang could also use conventional military operations to distract US and South Korean forces and allow its special operations units to successfully infiltrate the southern peninsula.

In 2010, 46 sailors were killed when a South Korean ship was sunk in an alleged attack on a North Korean submarine. A few months later, North Korean artillery bombarded a South Korean island near the sea border between the two countries, killing four.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Kim Kuk-song, a senior North Korean intelligence officer who defected to South Korea, described how Kim Jong Un uses military and intelligence resources from the North Korea for personal enrichment or to take revenge on real or perceived enemies. The North Korean special operations forces can also facilitate this type of “gang criminal” operations.

In the event of war with South Korea, the North Korean commandos would probably try to strike the leaders and the command and control centers of South Korea, in order to behead the South Korean command and create panic as soon as possible. early hours of the conflict.

It wouldn’t be the first time that elite units have attempted something like this. On January 31, 1969, a northern assault force infiltrated South Korea with the aim of assassinating South Korean President Park Chung-hee.

The commando moved quickly and aggressively and managed to reach Park Chung-hee’s residence in Seoul, although he was spotted by a few farmers along the way. It was then that everything changed, because the North Koreans did not know the password to enter the residence and started a shootout with the South Korean troops.

In the end, only a North Korean commando managed to get back to North Korea, the others having been captured or killed. The threat of infiltration and other attacks by North Korean commandos remains. North Korea may routinely exaggerate its military capabilities, but the power of its special operations forces is very real.

Original version: Stavros Atlamazoglou / Insider

