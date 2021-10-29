North Koreans doomed to at least three years of famine

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Radio Free Asia

Kim Jong-un, the once obese North Korean leader (140 kilograms), lost a lot of weight this year, to the point that some media have wondered if he was not sick. The official speech: the “Big sun of the XXIe century” works as long as he has to skip meals. We will probably never know the real reason for this transformation. His people, on the other hand, will not need to go on a diet. He has just been informed that he will not have enough to eat for the next three years.

According to Radio Free Asia, a radio station subsidized by the US Congress that offers a dissenting voice in Asian countries with authoritarian regimes, the citizens of North Korea have been informed by their authorities that they must prepare to tighten their belts until in … 2025, the year of the planned reopening of the borders with China, closed since last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The country of 25 million people has already suffered from a food shortage since the suspension of trade with its Chinese neighbor in January 2020. This initiative devastated the North Korean economy and caused food inflation due to the lack of food imports. Chinese to compensate for the difference between local production and demand.





“It’s like telling us to starve”

According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, North Korea was already facing a food shortage of 860,000 tonnes this year ahead of next year’s harvest. The World Food Program reveals that in 2019, 11 million North Koreans were already suffering from undernutrition, and one in five children were stunted.

According to a report published by North Korea, it is not solely responsible for the economic and food difficulties it suffers from. “The continued sanctions and blockades, the serious natural disasters that hit the country every year and the interminable global health crisis that erupted last year are serious obstacles to economic development” of a country which, let us remember, officially aspires to self-sufficiency, enshrined in the doctrine of Juche.

According to the resident of Sinuiju, a border town in northwestern Korea, who spoke to Radio Free Asia on condition of anonymity, the people were hoping for an imminent reopening of the borders with China. “Some residents say the situation is so bad today that they don’t know if they will survive the coming winter. For them, telling us to endure adversity until 2025 is like telling us to starve ”, deplores this source.

Since the start of the year, the North Korean government has worked hard to promote the benefits of self-sufficiency. One of the main messages Kim Jong-un sent to the Eighth Workers’ Party Congress in January was that the country needs to cut imports and solve its own problems. At this congress, the dictator admitted, a rare thing, that the economic objectives had not been achieved. On the other hand, he was committed to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, which continues to chain demonstrations of military force. In July, the Central Committee ordered citizens to start growing their own food in anticipation of a shortage that could last for three years.