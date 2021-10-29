More

    North, West and East vigilant at least until noon

    Keep abreast of the evolution of the meteorological situation by listening to the information disseminated in the media by Méteo-France and the authorities.

    ● Only move when necessary.
    ● If it is absolutely essential for you to move, be very careful, in particular respect the deviations put in place.
    ● Never attempt to cross, on foot or by car, gullies and rivers which are swollen, or which may suddenly be, as well as submerged rafts.
    ● Report your departure, destination and arrival to those close to you.
    ● Avoid engaging in sport or leisure in the great outdoors, as well as any walk in the forest or outing in the mountains, without the advice of a professional or a competent person.
    ● In flood-prone areas, take all the necessary precautions to protect your property from rising water levels, even in areas rarely affected by flooding.
    ● Provide emergency lighting and stock up on drinking water.
    ● If you use a medical assistance device (respiratory or other) powered by electricity, take your precautions by contacting your health establishment or your care association.
    ● Be careful with tap water: remember that it may remain unfit for consumption at least 48 hours after the rains have stopped.
    ● In all cases, if the situation of your home requires it (flood zone, edge of ravine, etc.), prepare for the possible evacuation of it.
    ● Facilitate the work of the rescuers who offer you an evacuation and pay attention to their advice.


