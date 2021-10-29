November 1: snow tires, pensions, WhatsApp, winter break, tobacco … what changes this month

November 1st brings its share of changes and novelties. Mandatory snow tires in mountain areas, revaluation of pensions, cash dispenser in tobacco shops or even the end of the reporting of police checks on the roads, we take stock.

Like every beginning of the month, many changes come into effect on November 1st. If no increase in regulated gas or electricity prices are to be expected, the obligation to own snow tires in certain territories and the revaluation of pensions, are part of the upcoming changes.

Mandatory snow tires

The winter period is officially launched on November 1 and its arrival marks a major change in the regulations for mountain roads. It will now be compulsory to drive with specific equipment.

With this new arrangement, light vehicles, utility vehicles and camper vans will either have to have removable non-slip devices (metal or textile snow chains) in their trunk, allowing them to be fitted with at least two drive wheels, or be equipped with four Winter tires.

A forecast map has been produced by road safety. More 4000 communes are concerned in France.

What are the affected areas?

This system takes effect from November 1 and applies at a municipal level. However, a certain tolerance will be applied this year announced the Ministry of the Interior.

Police control over GPS applications

Another measure related to road safety: the end of reporting of police checks on GPS applications such as Waze Where Coyote. It will no longer be possible for motorists to indicate a mobile police check on the applications. This measure only concerns departmental and municipal roads, within a radius of 2 to 10 km.

Revaluation of supplementary private pensions

The amount of the Agirc and Arrco supplementary pensions will be increased by 1% from November 1, 2021. The new service value of the Agirc-Arrco point will thus increase to € 1,2841. In 2020, its amount remained the same as in 2019 (€ 1,2714).

A revaluation less advantageous for former employees of the private sector than it should have been compared to inflation.

“The service value of the point is indexed at least to the evolution of consumer prices excluding tobacco (estimated at 1.5% for the year 2021), but taking into account the deteriorated situation of the accounts of the Agirc-Arrco regime and the exceptional economic context, the board of directors of Agirc-Arrco decided to apply a difference of 0.5 point lower than the last forecast rate of inflation provided by INSEE “indicates service-public.fr.

Cash dispenser in tobacco shops

Tobacconists are increasingly diversifying their activity. From this month, it will be possible to find ATMs in tobacco shops. Around 20 ATMs will be put into service in November. The approximately 24,000 tobacco dealers throughout France will then be offered to host this new service.

Winter break

Inscribed in law since 1956, the winter break will take effect on November 1 and will last until March 31. During this period, any rental eviction is prohibited. Rents and invoices, however, remain due.

WhatsApp

The WhatsApp application will stop working properly from November 1 on around 40 phone models.

Here is the list :

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Caterpillar Cat B15; Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight; Lenovo A820; UMi X2, Faea F1; THL W8; iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus; Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, Ascend D2; LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, L5, L5 II, L5 Dual, L3 II, L7, L7 II Dual, L7 II, F6, Enact, L4 II Dual, F3, L4 II, L2 II, Nitro HD and 4X HD, F3Q; Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2; Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S; ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Memo.

Cigarette prices

The last massive increase in tobacco prices dates back to November 2020 with a jump of 50 cents, raising the package to around 10 euros. No major change for November 2021, but some variations should be noted: Fortuna Classic Red 100s in 20 units and Fortuna Classic Red in 20 units take ten cents. Ditto for the JPS Classic Balck 100s which go to 10.20 euros.

Conversely, some packages see their price drop by ten cents like the Lucky Strike Light Green in 20 units, to 9.70 euros.