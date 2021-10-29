Oculus is over soon: Facebook plans big changes

Thursday, October 28, Facebook took advantage of its Connect 2021 conference to announce changes within its company and its services. This notably involves changing the name of its Oculus subsidiary.

Mark Zuckerberg announced it last Thursday: the Facebook company is now Meta, a name change which is not only symbolic, since it concentrates the ambitions of the firm, eager to contribute to the concrete development of a “Metaverse”. Behind this term hides a totally virtual world, in which, as one can imagine, virtual reality should play a very large role.

Certainly, Facebook, the social network, is not going to change its name. But that doesn’t mean that the Meta name comes down to that of the parent company that drives the platform. Indeed, it also concerns Oculus, the firm’s dedicated VR subsidiary.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s CTO, announced himself via

a Facebook post than the Oculus brand will disappear completely next year. “From the start of 2022, you will start to see the transition between Oculus Quest and Meta Quest, and Oculus App and Meta Quest App”, we learn at the end of his message. “We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and it was a decision that was very difficult to make. But even if we change the brand name, Oculus will continue to be at the heart of our DNA ”, he adds.

Oculus’ name change isn’t much of a surprise, since in August 2020, Facebook had shown its willingness to distance itself from this brand, marred by certain cases and in particular that between Palmer Lucky, founder of Oculus, and the ZeniMax studio. The Oculus Connect conference then became Facebook Connect.

In addition to these announcements, Facebook (well, Meta) unveiled Horizon Home, a new online platform designed to centralize virtual experiences, whether they are related to virtual reality, augmented reality or even mixed reality, in short, the famous Facebook Metaverse.





Horizon Home looks like a highly social version of the interface currently accessible from the Quest 2 virtual reality headset. The general idea is to allow users who know each other to interact virtually, and not only within the games available on the platform: many social applications in VR should see the light of day in the coming months within Horizon Home. Horizon Worlds and Horizon Workrooms are therefore just a start. Owners of a Quest 2 headset should see an update arrive in the first few weeks.

It will be understood, if Oculus was mainly born with the prospect of offering a new experience in video games, Meta intends to strengthen the work initiated in recent years by the teams of Facebook Reality Labs, to adapt VR to everyday situations : social interactions, remote work or well-being, to name just a few examples.

This will necessarily require an improvement in immersion, especially with regard to the realism of the avatars, and the 3D reconstruction of virtual environments. Teams are actively working on the software part, but also on the hardware part, since Meta plans to release a new helmet in 2022.

This one, named for now Project Cambria, will not be a replacement for the Quest 2 and will not be the Quest 3. We can expect a more expensive and upscale VR headset model, which will achieve a new level of virtual social interactions. A file to follow very closely.

Source:

Meta