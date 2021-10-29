Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bangs his fist on the table

On an ejection seat since Manchester United’s heavy defeat against Liverpool (0-5) last Sunday at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presented himself to the media on Friday. If the Norwegian manager crystallizes the multiple criticisms of observers for several days, the latter does not accept that lies are relayed in the media. Solskjaer did not appreciate hearing that his locker room would have let him down last Sunday.





“I think it affects everyone, I talked about it last week, I think Mikel Arteta said something about what we have to deal with as managers in high profile situations and that’s what we got used to it. For example, I don’t read social media but … Paul (Pogba) came to see me, pissed off. We expect to be criticized, we know the performance was not good, but we cannot accept these kinds of lies. Paul told me what he had posted on his social networks. We are better than that, we cannot stand such blatant lies. We accept criticism, but please don’t make up lies about the players or me, ” thus let go of the manager of the Red Devils. Funny atmosphere before the meeting against Tottenham on Saturday which promises to be crucial for the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United …