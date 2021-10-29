Olivier Dall’Oglio (Montpellier) in favor of the sound system for referees

Under study in Ligue 1, the sound system for referees divides coaches. If Mauricio Pochettino (PSG) considered last weekend in an interview at JDD that such a measure would deprive football “On the one hand, folklore and mystery which are part of this show that we love so much”, his counterpart from Montpellier, Olivier Dall’Oglio, would see no problem. On the contrary.
“I wouldn’t mind the referee having a microphone at all, replied the MHSC coach at a press conference on Friday, two days before the match against Nantes at La Mosson. Sometimes the players complain about what they hear, and so do the referees. If everyone hears, at least it will be clear. If coaches or players speak badly, they will have to be sanctioned. And the same goes for the referees. “
Like Dall’Oglio, OL president Jean-Michel Aulas and former French international striker Thierry Henry, now a consultant for Amazon, have spoken out in favor of a “sound” arbitration in recent days. The Technical Department of Arbitration and the arbitrators seem to be in favor. “Like rugby! Take an example, Henry launched on our site last weekend. Of course, everyone is going to have to get used to it and be re-educated. Unfortunately, we all grew up going to complain to the referee, I did that too. It’s hard for him, we get along. Now we are in 2021. With the microphone, players will naturally speak less (to smile). Between that and the rehabilitation of our little ones, the referee will give explanations more easily. “