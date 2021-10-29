Olympic Games: still bitter for Tokyo, Mbapp already makes an appointment for 2024

Due to having been forced to give up the 2020 edition, the striker of the France team, Kylian Mbapp, has now reaffirmed his willingness to play the 2024 Olympic Games at home in Paris.

Mbapp already heads Paris 2024.

Just over 1,000 days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kylian Mbapp (22) is taking a date!

This Thursday, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, born in the capital, made a series of statements in order to communicate a clear objective: he intends to participate in this historic tournament!

K. Mbapp – they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet

I want to experience the Paris 2024 Games, proclaimed the French international in a letter published by the newspaper L’Equipe. It’s a strong feeling, inside, as if I were destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France (the Summer Games). It is a child’s dream that emerges. (…) These Games will be in France, they are those of the centenary Paris. It’s not the biggest competition in football, but you have to play the Games in your career. It is something unusual when you are in love with sports.





A desire multiplied by frustration, that of having been forced to give up the Tokyo Olympics last summer, PSG having refused to release him. Dj, in 2020, for the Tokyo Games, I wanted to participate, it was a goal but I was quickly knocked out of my way …, regretted the 2018 world champion. When you see what the French teams have achieved … We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought honor to France. I hope to live and do the same in 2024, with a team that brings together the best players of the moment. A reference there also to the fiasco of the Blueberries in Japan, which were eliminated without glory in the first round with a team amputated of very many executives in the face of the refusals of the clubs.

A message his future club

Beyond the desire to complete his trophies cabinet, the Parisian wishes to experience a unique atmosphere within the Olympic village. They are different motions. The Olympics are all part of it, it’s completely different. It’s another mentality, another way of experiencing it, another atmosphere… I haven’t seen it, but just looking at it, you feel it’s different, thus completed the child of Bondy on the occasion of the Sport En Seine festival. In 2024, Mbapp will be 25, but he will still be eligible among the 3 jokers over 23 allowed for each selection. Whether it is PSG, Real Madrid or another club, the future employer of the Habs is warned: this time, no one will be able to prevent him from living his dream! With the Euro on the program a few weeks earlier, this promises a hell of a headache …

