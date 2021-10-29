OM: hard blow ahead for Bayo, Sampaoli rubs his hands

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the 10 biggest sales in history

Clermont without his goleador against OM? Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo was arrested on Sunday and taken into custody for drunk driving. If he was released, the Auvergne club would still consider sanctioning its striker according to information from RMC Sport

A boon for OM?

Author of 6 goals in the league this season, Bayo is quite simply the third top scorer in the championship, one unit away from Gaëtan Laborde and Jonathan David. His absence would necessarily be a blow to his club. Asked about the situation at a press conference, his coach Pascal Gastien preferred to kick in touch. “There hasn’t been a sanction yet. We’ll think about what we’re going to do. I think it’s difficult for him. He’s not proud. We have to turn the page, move on, the Help. We have an important game, it would be good to talk about it… “blurted out the former OL staff member. To be continued but no doubt that Sampaoli would benefit from it!

🇫🇷 Arrested for drunk driving last weekend, Mohamed Bayo is not sure of being in the match against Marseille on Sunday. He could be sanctioned by his club.https: //t.co/jXKLBrr4wO

– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) October 29, 2021