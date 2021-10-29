More

    OM: hard blow ahead for Bayo, Sampaoli rubs his hands

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the 10 biggest sales in history

    Clermont without his goleador against OM? Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo was arrested on Sunday and taken into custody for drunk driving. If he was released, the Auvergne club would still consider sanctioning its striker according to information from RMC Sport

    A boon for OM?

    Author of 6 goals in the league this season, Bayo is quite simply the third top scorer in the championship, one unit away from Gaëtan Laborde and Jonathan David. His absence would necessarily be a blow to his club. Asked about the situation at a press conference, his coach Pascal Gastien preferred to kick in touch. “There hasn’t been a sanction yet. We’ll think about what we’re going to do. I think it’s difficult for him. He’s not proud. We have to turn the page, move on, the Help. We have an important game, it would be good to talk about it… “blurted out the former OL staff member. To be continued but no doubt that Sampaoli would benefit from it!

    Clermont without his goleador against OM?

    Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo was arrested on Sunday and taken into custody for drunk driving. If he was released, the Auvergne club would still consider sanctioning its attacker according to information from RMC Sport.

    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleValues ​​to follow Monday, November 1, 2021 on the Paris Stock Exchange –
    Next articleWeird West: the unusual western of the elders of Arkane (Deathloop) announces a release date

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC