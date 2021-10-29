OM: Lazio, PSG, Nice, did the Oympiens do the hardest? – Around OM

Reading the calendar that awaited the Olympians at the end of the international break in October, there was cause for concern. Lazio de Rome at Stadio Olimpico, PSG at the Orange Vélodrome, Nice in the Aube : the adversity was real and OM got away with three draws. If countably, OM did not let any team escape, the Marseillais did not leave anyone behind either. From there to say that now, the horizon seems clearer?

OM have already faced most of the big guys in Ligue 1

In Ligue 1, OM have already faced 7 of the top 10 in the standings: the PSG (0-0), Lens (2-3), Nice (1-1), Rennes (2-0), Angers (0-0), Monaco (0-2) and Lille (2-0 defeat). In this first part of the table, only Nantes and Lyon, which OM will face respectively on December 1 and November 21, away each time. It is therefore interesting to observe that the Olympians have failed only twice, against the team of French champions coached by Jocelyn Gourvennec and the Lensois therefore, for three draws and two victories for the others. If this means everything and nothing at the same time, it shows a trend: OM will now benefit from a calendar, on paper, more affordable.





OM’s competitors will cross swords, the Olympians to refuel before Lyon-OM

This Sunday, OM will indeed travel to Clermont to face the 14th in Ligue 1 while Paris will do battle with Lille, Lyon with Lens and Angers with Nice. Interesting, as long as the Marseillais pocket the three points. On the 13th day, we will then attend Lille-Angers or Rennes-Lyon, while OM will host Metz at the Orange Vélodrome. Rebelote the following day with a Monaco-Lille to follow. This weekend, on the other hand, the Marseillais will travel to Lyon. It will then be a question of having taken safety points, either to grow or to afford a safety net … Here is another good streak that opens for the Olympians in this month of November in the league.