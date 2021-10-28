OM-PSG: Fired stewards

Faraj Benlahoucine, Media365: published on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:19 p.m.

The intrusion of the streaker this Sunday in the middle of the OM-PSG match had repercussions. The stewards positioned in the area where the incident occurred were dismissed.

Last Sunday’s OM-PSG meeting counting for the 11th day of Ligue 1 ended in a goalless draw (0-0), now Marseille in 4th place in the standings (19 points), far behind the Parisian leader ( 28 points). This meeting was notably marked by a regrettable incident: the intrusion of a streaker on the playing area in the middle of a match. This one had also forced Mr. Bastien, the referee of this “Classic”, to interrupt an action orchestrated by Lionel Messi, in full conduct of ball in the half of Olympian field.





The file under investigation

An isolated act, however, aggravating the case of OM, the case of which was put under investigation this Wednesday by the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League. A sanction will be pronounced during the session of November 17, at the end of the investigation. The Marseille city club would gladly have done without. As a reminder, the Marseillais have a sword of Damocles suspended above their heads. Following excesses involving supporters of the club, which occurred during the 7th chapter of Ligue 1 on the lawn of Angers on September 22, OM had been suspended, with the withdrawal of one point in the standings.

Five licensed stewards

This young streaker was sentenced on Wednesday with a simple reminder of the law. On the other hand, not everyone is likely to get away with it. In addition to OM, whose fate remains in suspense, in the hands of the instructor of the Disciplinary Commission, men ensuring security around the field have already paid a high price for this act. Judged guilty of this flaw, five stewards “will no longer intervene in OM matches” and were also dismissed by the club provider, the security company employing them, namely the club. Marseille bangs its fist on the table to improve its image, probably the start of a long Stations of the Cross.