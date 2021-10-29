OM: the gap is widening between the holders and the replacements of Sampaoli – Around OM

Wednesday, during the draw between Nice and OM (1-1, match to replay of the 3rd day), the team of Jorge Sampaoli finally achieved a fairly good operation in this opposition between contenders for the final podium. A match for which the Argentinian carried out a fairly large turnover, especially in defense where the ghosts Alvaro and Caleta-Car were titular, but also with Gueye in the middle or the duo Amavi-Luis Henrique in the corridors. Five players who were not part of the eleven-type of this first part of the season and who gave what they could in this match in the very complicated first half hour, but ultimately quite mastered. Having said that, the difference in level was quite striking, although there are reasons.

“When you bring in an Amavi or a Luis Henrique who play very little, you should not expect miracles”

In these returns, there is first a success with Duje Celeta-Car. Coming out of the closet for four matches, the Croatian shows that we can count on him, and this was still the case against Nice. On the other hand, it was much more complicated for the others, to the point of wondering if their sidelining did not take them too far from the required level. “It is true, but Sampaoli tries to put everyone on the bridge to ensure that those who play less retain some motivation, pleads former Olympian striker Patrick Cubaynes. Obviously, when you bring in an Amavi or a Luis Henrique who play very little, you shouldn’t expect miracles, and that’s what happens. Same thing with Alvaro, who no longer saw him, Gerson or De la Fuente. But Sampaoli is right to revive them because he knows that at one point or another he will need these guys. Look at Caleta-Car, we thought we would never see him again, and he has come off some very good matches since his return. “. An observation that can also be made for Gerson in Nice, he who casually had dangerously strayed from the starting XI in recent weeks.





“We should have run more, especially for the match in Rome which could have put all these players in the bath”

But this match against Nice shows that some have fallen behind which will be difficult to overcome compared to Ünder, Luan Peres, Rongier or Kamara who were on the bench at the Stade de l’Aube at kick-off. Without having completely missed their match, their substitutes suffered from the comparison facing, it is true, a quality opponent. “It’s much less sharp, it’s true, and we have the impression that the replacements are not at the level of the incumbents, recognizes former OM defender Fabien Laurenti. But there are explanations, and the first is that these players are not playing enough to keep up. Look at Alvaro who was good at the start of the season and finished the game completely baked, same for Amavi or Luis Henrique. We should have run more, especially for the match in Rome which could have put all these players in the bath “.

“When you lose a certain status, it’s complicated in your head too, and it gives you starters that disappoint”

It is true that with the series of matches that OM have been paying for for two months, a slightly more pronounced turnover could have helped, especially for players who, ordinarily, did not even come into play for a long time. good time. “If I have one criticism to make on Sampaoli, it is precisely for not having trusted enough players who were still executives last season, adds Laurenti. The same goes for Luis Henrique who finished very strong and showed exceptional qualities on his left side. There, we put him back in the closet and we see that he has lost confidence. When you lose a certain status, it’s complicated in your head too, and it gives you starters that disappoint. But I maintain that they are good level players, not far from the starters. They just lack the rhythm, like a Bamba Dieng who plays a lot less and is necessarily less sharp “. If the upcoming calendar remains very busy, the standing of the opponents in the league will drop a little in the weeks to come. The opportunity for Sampaoli to continue to revive the players concerned? It would be a good idea …