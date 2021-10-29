Orelsan’s “Civilization”: Fans Crash Payzen, The Pre-Order Site

MUSIC – A furious madness. The pre-orders of the new Orelsan album, Civilization – expected on November 19 and divided into fifteen CDs with a different design (one for each song as you can see in the video at the top of the article) – have been launched since 10 a.m. this Friday, October 29.
And the least we can say is that the success is (already) at the rendezvous for the artist, who has just released his documentary series on Amazon Prime. His fans have indeed rushed to get a copy, including one in particular, the edition The quest, in reference to the second song on the disc. Signed by the rapper himself, the latter is only available in 500 copies, which makes it very precious.
And that his most loyal worshipers were well aware of as they stormed online stores. A real tidal wave which also crashed the payment site Payzen (who took charge of the sale), to the great misfortune of the followers of the artist. The latter shared their dissatisfaction on social networks as you can see in the tweets below.
I did not manage to touch the limited edition Orelsan quest while he was in my basket I want to die thank you payzen for this false hope pic.twitter.com/6OcXQJlVOb
– The Potato (@NetoKorozik) October 29, 2021
Bah I had nothing hahah the site which crashes for an hour, 3payments which plants on payzen want to die #orelsan
– 🦥 (@Maris_Adele) October 29, 2021
Payzen, the most false site name of the ptn internets, I climbed to 10,000 bpm with their bugs there, suddenly no edition of The Quest for me 😭😭 #Orelsan
– Taegard (@ Taegard1) October 29, 2021
Faced with the scolding, Payzen was then explained on Twitter, asking first of all Internet users to “remain civilized”. And to reassure: “No worry about payments that do not lead to a validated order, everything will be regularized during the day”.
Some of the lucky few who were able to get hold of The quest, already out of stock this Friday morning, have also taken the opportunity to try to resell the limited edition at a high price, as spotted by the site Interlude.
Based on information fromRap sales, 15,000 of the 180,000 copies sold from Civilization, have already been sold in a single morning.
