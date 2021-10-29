Orelsan’s “Civilization”: Fans Crash Payzen, The Pre-Order Site

MUSIC – A furious madness. The pre-orders of the new Orelsan album, Civilization – expected on November 19 and divided into fifteen CDs with a different design (one for each song as you can see in the video at the top of the article) – have been launched since 10 a.m. this Friday, October 29.

And the least we can say is that the success is (already) at the rendezvous for the artist, who has just released his documentary series on Amazon Prime. His fans have indeed rushed to get a copy, including one in particular, the edition The quest, in reference to the second song on the disc. Signed by the rapper himself, the latter is only available in 500 copies, which makes it very precious.

And that his most loyal worshipers were well aware of as they stormed online stores. A real tidal wave which also crashed the payment site Payzen (who took charge of the sale), to the great misfortune of the followers of the artist. The latter shared their dissatisfaction on social networks as you can see in the tweets below.